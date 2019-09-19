Back on the fitness wagon with a Virgin Active Club Crawl

After falling off the ‘fitness wagon’ over the past couple of years, I’m making a conscious effort to get back into it!

To kick off my ‘back to work, back to fitness’ goals, I jumped at the chance to try Virgin Active’s new 'Club Crawl'.

Image by Virgin Active

Virgin Active came up with the event after discovering that 50 per cent of women and 45 per cent of men are looking for ways to new socialise without any alcohol involved.

I loved that idea. On the crawl, we ran between three Virgin Active clubs in London and took on a different class at each club. This included a circuit style ‘Grid’ class, followed by a boxing ‘Punch class’ and the ‘Revolution’ finale - which makes for a cycling-meets-clubbing experience... Help!

Image by Virgin Active

I was absolutely exhausted by the end of the evening as we hadn't stopped moving for three hours! In saying that, I loved every minute of it. It was also a really timely reminder for me to prioritise my physical and mental wellbeing. I'm now feeling so much more confident and excited about going back to work!

It was also so nice to spend a midweek night out with one of my closest friends, Gemma. I remembered how much more fun it is to workout with a friend by your side. It's even better if you can catch up properly afterwards over a coffee or something green and probably full of spirulina!

Image by Virgin Active

Do you have any tips for how to embrace a healthier social life? Any ideas that don’t involve G&T’s are very welcome!