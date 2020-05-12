A letter to my granny

While we’re all coming to terms with the strange new normal of social distancing and isolation, I’ve been thinking a lot about our elderly friends and those who aren’t able to easily connect with loved ones via the likes of zoom calls and social media. My Granny Eve is also a wonderful writer and taught our family the value of taking notes and documenting important moments. Following in her footsteps, I decided to write her a letter to put down on paper – discussing how I’m feeling, ask her about a few things I’ve always wanted to know, and just spend some quality time thinking and writing about how special she is to us all.

Branson family

It turned out to be quite a cathartic experience and a great way to slow down and process all of my thoughts during such a confusing time. I think this will be the first letter of many, and hopefully it will encourage more of us to share our experiences and reach out to the special people in our lives - via the good old-fashioned post box!

As next week is Mental Health Awareness Week, it’s a great time to reach out to those who may be feeling the distance a little more than others. If you decide to write a letter of your own, I would love to hear about it – so please tag me in a post on social media. I’ve also taken to Instagram to challenge three of my friends to write a lockdown letter of their own so hopefully we can really start to spread the word (literally!).

Here’s my first letter to Granny Eve - from the living room, with love x