The wonderful Eve Branson

I couldn’t be more grateful to have my wonderful Granny Eve play such an important role in my life.

It’s difficult to describe Granny in words alone. She truly lights up any room she walks into and her boundless energy and infectious positivity has led her on an incredible life journey.

Image by the Eve Branson Foundation

From disguising herself as a boy to take glider lessons to enlisting with the Women’s Royal Navy Service during the war, to establishing the Eve Branson Foundation in Morocco at the age of 81 and receiving an Achievement Award from UN Women for Peace Association age 94 – Granny is the greatest female role model I know.

Dad has always said that he could never have become the entrepreneur he is today without his mum. Granny (alongside my wonderful Grandad, Ted) supported Dad’s wild dreams since day dot and was his very first investor – even though they had little to spare themselves.

Granny was also the queen of tough love. In fact, one of our favourite family stories involves Granny dropping Dad off in the countryside when he was five-years-old and letting him navigate the three-mile journey home himself. She thought it was high-time he learnt a bit of independence and she is quite certain it helped Dad overcome a crippling shyness.

The tough love has always been balanced by Granny’s enormous heart and selflessness. She puts her family above everything and has always taught us that you can only count an achievement as a success if no-one is hurt along the way.

Image by the Eve Branson Foundation

With an unquenchable thirst for life and whiskey soda’s, Granny Eve enriches the lives of almost everyone she meets.

Thank you for being such a wonderful role model Granny!