33 UK charities awarded grant from Virgin Unite’s £1,000,000 fund

It was our amazing people from across our UK businesses who inspired us to launch Virgin Unite Local Legends last year - a £1,000,000 fund to support charities that are tackling unacceptable issues in the UK. The community-based charities are all nominated by our wonderful Virgin people who volunteer for them.

It’s such a powerful way of supporting the charities’ hard work, while also encouraging our people to continue (or start) volunteering and addressing the issues that matter most to them. Through Local Legends we are celebrating the wonderful volunteering efforts of our people, and the charities close to their hearts.

We opened the first round of Local Legends in June 2023, and 31 wonderful charities received a £5,000 grant (£155,000 in total). In Round 2, 33 charities have been selected to receive a grant (that’s £165,000 in total)! These charities are tackling issues such as food poverty, supporting children and young people with their mental health or Special Education Needs and Disabilities, and empowerment of girls and young women.

In Local Legends Round 2, here are the amazing charities that have received a grant, to spend where it’s needed most:

Here’s a full list of the brilliant charities that Local Legends is supporting in round two, and I’ll be sure to update you on the impact that follows:

It makes me so proud to see how our people at Virgin step up to support their communities, time and time again, by volunteering at local charities that tackle diverse and difficult issues.

Our people and the charities they support really are legends who should be celebrated. I’m grateful to everyone at Virgin Unite and Virgin Management who helped bring this project to life. We should always recognise the people who give up their time to make a difference in our societies, and in their communities, and I never want to lose sight of how lucky we are to have them working with us at Virgin.