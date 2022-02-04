The world’s largest drug survey

Virgin Unite and Richard Branson have long highlighted how the global war on drugs has failed - and that drug policies need urgent reform.

As a member of The Global Commission on Drug Policy, which is supported by Virgin Unite, Richard Branson and his fellow commissioners advocate for policies that treat drug use as a social and health challenge, not a crime.

To help policymakers properly understand the global landscape and its subsequent needs and challenges, the team from the Global Drug Survey (GDS) is encouraging people from all over the world to take part in the annual survey and share their own experiences. 2022 marks the 10-year anniversary of the GDS, and this year it is aiming to reach one million participants.

Global Drug Survey

The key focus areas from this year’s GDS will collect thoughts on how drug laws should be changed and how drug laws and policing have affected participants directly. The GDS team also want to know how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted access to drugs, nightlife, and festivals, and what impact this has had on the landscape and community.

GDS is committed to helping make drug use safer regardless of the legal status of the drug and promoting honest conversations about drug use across the world. The survey is safe, anonymous, and only takes 20 minutes.

Since 2015 Virgin Unite has worked to connect and support donors, influencers, businesses, and front-line organisations, to scale the much-needed ideas that will reform the criminal justice system. Through supporting initiatives such as The Global Commission on Drug Policy, Virgin Unite continues to push for a freer and fairer world and is committing to helping reshape global drug conversations and policy.

The failure of the current drug control regime means that we, the global community, must continue to advocate for policies based on scientific evidence, human rights, public health, and security. Surveys such as the GDS present an opportunity to help inform these important conversations and policy decisions.

Participate in the Global Drug Survey and help to build knowledge about a vast range of drug-related behaviour. Anyone over the age of 16 who has ever tried a drug (including alcohol and tobacco) can take part.