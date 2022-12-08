Supporting courageous frontline leaders in Ukraine

Over nine months have passed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leaving large swathes of the country devastated, communities uprooted, and families torn apart.

Virgin Unite, along with the wider Virgin Group, has been working with business leaders, governments, and philanthropic partners, to support the people of Ukraine.

Richard Branson and Jean Oelwang, President and CEO of Virgin Unite, have each travelled to Ukraine in recent months. They, alongside the team at Virgin Unite, are more determined than ever to ensure they do everything they collectively can to support the Ukrainian people and keep the world’s attention on this unjust war.

Image by Global Empowerment Mission (GEM)

Virgin Unite recently hosted a group of philanthropists and business leaders in New York to discuss how we can best support the people of Ukraine and to profile some of the incredible organisations and projects Virgin Unite is backing. Attendees at the gathering discussed the needs of Ukrainians in the coming winter months and heard from courageous frontline leaders about how to best channel support.

Image by Machek Rukasz

The organisations profiled at the event were: Superhumans Center, a rehabilitation centre for war victims in Ukraine, Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and their collection of community revitalisation projects in Bucha, BlueCheck Ukraine, created to fast-track vital financial support to Ukrainian grassroots NGOs, and Victory Harvest, working to revitalise Ukraine’s agriculture sector.

“When it comes to supporting Ukraine, every effort matters. Whether its businesses and foundations, including our own Virgin Unite, supporting local humanitarian organisations, or whether it’s the political resolve across the world to impose sanctions on Putin and his cronies and provide urgently needed weaponry and training,” said Richard Branson.

Image by Darja Shramko

The fight for Ukraine is a fight for all of us – for global justice, democracy, and the rule of law.

Follow Virgin Unite’s blog in the coming weeks for more information about the organisations Virgin Unite is proud to support and their efforts to restore peace and justice in Ukraine.