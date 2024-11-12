Reflecting on 20 years of collaboration at Virgin Unite
When Virgin Unite began, championing a strategic, business-led approach to engagement around social and environmental issues was a radical idea – and whilst Virgin Unite was not the only organisation leading the way, it was a trailblazer as a ‘Business as a Force for Good’. Last year I saw first-hand what happened when Virgin Unite, Virgin businesses and the wider community pulled together in response to the earthquake in Morocco.
The past two decades have been a testament to the power of collaboration, entrepreneurship, and purpose. From creating new organisations focused on tackling some of the world’s toughest challenges, to working with global business leaders to rethink their approach. Virgin Unite has played an important role in creating change and collaborating with countless companies and partners to embrace their responsibility in shaping a fairer, more sustainable world.
Entrepreneurial spirit has always been part of Virgin Unite’s DNA – it’s what made me want to be a part of it, and I believe it’s what sets Virgin Unite apart. Not just funding projects but incubating ideas and helping to build entirely new solutions. This entrepreneurial mindset has allowed Virgin Unite to take bold risks, challenge the status quo, and continuously evolve our approach.
We also want to look to the future. That is why I was delighted that, at the recent Virgin Unite 20 Years event at Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch, we announced a new partnership between Virgin Unite, We Are Family Foundation, Big Change and One Young World. This collaboration will build on Virgin Unite’s approach to radical collaboration, working with leading organisations in youth activism to champion the movement around “Intergenerational Collaboration” in partnership with a growing community of changemakers from across the globe.
Through working with this network, youth voices can be better amplified at all key global moments and contribute their unique expertise to co-creating solutions to the world’s toughest challenges.
As Richard so eloquently put it: “The problems we face today mean it has never been more important to make sure that young people are front and centre in that conversation. We owe it to our children, grandchildren, and future generations to come.”
It was a privilege to be able to reflect on everything achieved by Virgin Unite, whilst also looking forward to what we will be able to achieve in the future.
To everyone who has been part of this incredible journey so far – thank you. Your support, passion, and belief in our mission has made these last 20 years extraordinary. Huge thanks also to Richard, the Branson family and Jean Oelwang. Together, you have proven that change really is possible when we unite behind a common purpose.
I am excited for what lies ahead and confident that with your invaluable partnership, Virgin Unite will continue to drive bold, transformative change for the next 20 years and beyond.
Here’s to the future – let’s make it as impactful as our past!