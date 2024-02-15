Virgin Unite partners with the Outdoor Industries Association to support Morocco on road to recovery

Since the devastating earthquake hit Morocco on 8 September 2023, Virgin Unite has been working with partners to support impacted communities. Working alongside the Eve Branson Foundation and Kasbah Tamadot – Virgin Limited Edition’s property in Morocco – Virgin Unite has brought together community leaders, local NGOs, logistical expertise and government to support recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

More than 100 pallets of supplies – including 2,000 Octagon tents donated by Coleman UK, as well as sleeping bags, roll mats, blankets, warm winter clothing, filtered water bottles and children’s activity boxes – have arrived in Morocco to support recovery in one of the hardest hit regions, Al Haouz Province.

Winter supplies being distributed from a van in Azzeden | Eve Branson Foundation

The donation by Coleman UK came as a result of a personal letter from Richard Branson to Andrew Denton, the CEO of the Outdoor Industries Association (OIA), appealing for support in helping communities in Morocco. Andrew, along with Thomas Reilly – the former UK Ambassador to Morocco, led an appeal to OIA members, which resulted in an impressive and heart-warming response. Among the businesses to respond were EverTrek, which sent hundreds of environmentally friendly, reusable Water-to-Go bottles, providing communities with clean, contamination-free water, and JD Outdoor, which generously supplied a large consignment of insulated outerwear and tents. Adventurous Ewe, AlpKit and Churcher’s College also all made donations.

Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, said: “This collaboration between Virgin Unite, The Eve Branson Foundation, and many other great partners, shows what can be achieved when we focus on being a collective force for good in our communities. I am forever inspired by the Berber people in the High Atlas Mountains and am sure they will continue to rise from these challenging circumstances.”

Rebuilding begins in Imi Oughad | Eve Branson Foundation

When the Coleman UK team received the OIA’s call to action, they immediately offered a life-saving donation of 2,000 Octagon family tents. Providing excellent protection from the elements, these spacious tents feature robust steel poles, which are easily repairable in the field.

As a result of the hard work of The British Moroccan Society and Virgin Unite and the incredible generosity of Coleman, more than 16,000 people in the High Atlas Mountains now have reliable shelter against the tough winter weather.

Simon Martin, the British Ambassador in Morocco, said: “In moments of challenge, the unwavering unity between British and Moroccan communities stands as testament to the strength of our historic relationship. Special thanks to the generous donations of valuable equipment by Coleman Tents, who, together with the British Moroccan Society, are supporting local authorities in the on-going recovery work from the earthquake.”

Making a difference

The supplies are already making a huge difference in the community. Mohamed KaouKaou, who is an active community member living in the High Atlas Village of Imi Oughlad and serves on the Eve Branson Foundation board, said: “These tents represent more than just shelter. They’re symbols of security and comfort during the chilly winter nights.”

Driss Ait Thim, a community member who received a tent and supplies for his family said that it was nothing short of a lifeline. “In the midst of chaos, these tents have provided us with a safe refuge to gather our strength and start anew. The winter supplies have not only kept us warm but have lifted our spirits during these trying times.”

Driss Ait Thim, a community member in Imi Oughlad, unzips a tent provided by Coleman UK | Eve Branson Foundation

Mohamed added: “The spirit of giving has united us like never before. Neighbours have joined hands, offering support and resources to one another, creating a tapestry of solidarity. Together, we're not just rebuilding our physical structures but also cultivating resilience for the future.

“In Imi Oughlad, signs of renewal are blooming everywhere. With each tent pitched and each family supported, our village takes strides towards healing and revitalisation. These donations are more than material goods; they embody compassion and unity, serving as a reminder that we're not alone in our journey towards recovery.”

Hamid Idhamed, a resident in Imi Oughad, stands next to a tent provided by Coleman UK | Eve Branson Foundation

Virgin Unite and its partners remain committed to serving local villages in the High Atlas Mountains during the recovery. It is investing in projects that rebuild, support and safeguard education, restore meaningful artisanal training and learning spaces, and protect and promote cultural tourism to help stimulate economic growth and foster long-term recovery.

Visit the Eve Branson Foundation to learn more.