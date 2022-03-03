How to become a great leader by building strong relationships

Jean Oelwang’s debut book, Partnering, reveals how some of the most successful people of our time became great leaders through the building of strong relationships.

Our individualistic society has created a cult of self-interest. The result is often fear, division, and domination, which crush our ability to relate to each other and diminish our capacity to collaborate.

According to Jean, the founding CEO and president of Virgin Unite, the world needs a relationship reset, which must start by understanding how to build deep connections in all aspects of our lives.

Plus Wonder

Partnering has arrived to help kick-start this reset. It draws on the wisdom of many incredible and legendary partnerships including Richard Branson and Peter Gabriel, Archbishop Desmond and Leah Tutu, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, Ben and Jerry, and the community who helped protect the ozone layer. All of these people, due to their partnerships, learned to become better versions of themselves, which directly multiplied their positive impact on the world.

Through profound and refreshingly honest conversations, Jean delves into the six degrees of connection, uncovering the collaborative design principles that facilitated some of the greatest achievements of all time. Partnering offers practical tools for staying in sync, disagreeing respectfully, and expanding small partnerships into large-scale collaborations.

Plus Wonder

“From tackling climate change to bridging inequality and building inclusive, thriving economies, humanity’s greatest challenges demand bold new partnerships and collaborations. Jean Oelwang teaches us how to find each other, and this is a huge asset in building meaningful lives. Partnering is not only a tremendous read, it’s an urgent manifesto for our time and for building a better shared future,” said Paul Polman, co-author of Net Positive and former CEO of Unilever.

The book is also packed with wisdom to nourish the relationships that give us strength and meaning, and is a call-to-action for how to collaborate with purpose and impact.

Plus Wonder

“Partnering inspires us to reimagine our disconnected and divided world for the better. A practical blueprint for meaningful connections and successful collaborations based on wisdom from leaders like President and Rosalynn Carter, Archbishop and Leah Tutu, and the community who discovered and helped close the ozone hole. We really are who we are through the people we surround ourselves with. This book reveals how we can nurture those important connections,” said Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland, and Chair of The Elders.

All the author’s proceeds from Partnering will be donated to Plus Wonder, an independent not-for-profit initiative to inspire people to forge partnerships in service of a greater purpose. Pre-order Partnering today.