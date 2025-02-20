Ensuring community and creativity are at the heart of Virgin’s response in Lebanon

Members of the Virgin Megastore team at a workshop at the Mawaheb Art Studio - a hub for determined artists with special needs.

At Virgin Unite, we’ve always believed in the transformative power of collaboration and community-driven action.

Over the past year this ethos has been woven into the Virgin Group’s response to addressing the challenges faced by communities in Lebanon.

The conflict in Lebanon, which escalated in September 2024, has had profound humanitarian and geopolitical impacts. The people of Lebanon have suffered horrific casualties, with many forced into widespread displacement. The conflict has affected the country’s infrastructure, with damage to buildings and agricultural lands. Displacement has further strained resources, with many families seeking refuge in overcrowded shelters or informal settlements.

Virgin Unite and companies from across the Virgin Group such as Virgin Megastore Middle East, have been working together to mobilise resources, empower grassroots initiatives, and support creative solutions that reflect the resilience and determination of the people of Lebanon. Virgin Radio Lebanon has been at the forefront of the group’s efforts.

Virgin Unite has proudly supported Virgin Radio’s Pay it Forward campaign, alongside the Beirut Marathon Association and the Lebanese Red Cross, both of whom are directing funds towards Lebanon’s ongoing humanitarian needs.

The Beirut Marathon Association has repurposed its resources to provide essential aid - including food, bedding, and medical care - to over 400 displaced individuals. This project - the ‘ Together for Lebanon’ program - and showcases how creativity and adaptability can make a tangible difference during crises.

The Lebanese Red Cross, supported by a $100,000 USD grant from Virgin Megastores, has scaled its 24/7 emergency response services, delivering medical supplies, food parcels, and blankets to more than 200,000 beneficiaries. This partnership underscores the importance of working with trusted organisations that are deeply embedded in local communities.

Virgin Radio’s Pay It Forward campaign (launched in 2023) is a community-focused initiative, designed to foster resilience and generate charitable impact. The campaign encourages individuals to "pay it forward" and create a ripple effect of mutual support across diverse groups.

Through Pay It Forward, community members will share their needs (e.g. school tuition, food supplies, addiction support) and Virgin Radio Lebanon will match these needs with a business, product or listener eager to help.

Pay it Forward will be launching a series of incredible community programs, celebrating and uplifting everyday heroes. These include:

The Bright Futures Initiative: working to address the critical need for educational support in Lebanon and fostering hope and opportunities for the youth who will shape the country’s future.

She’s Not Just Any Mum, She’s a Lebanese Mum and My Dad, My Hero : spotlighting the unique stories of Lebanese families, providing moments of joy and connection.

The MVL Award (Most Valuable Lebanese) honouring individuals who dedicate their lives to helping others,

Walls That Sing: transforming school music rooms into creative spaces with art and donated instruments, highlighting the importance of arts education.

Virgin Radio Lebanon’s Hope for Tomorrow initiative: created in partnership with the Em El Nour Foundation and shining a light on the issue of addiction. Donations will support individuals battling substance use.

Virgin Radio’s environmental initiative (in collaboration with SWIM): inspiring collective action by uniting communities for nationwide coastline clean-ups, fostering environmental stewardship.

The Virgin Group is committed to community leadership and creative problem-solving and is grateful to the Virgin Radio team members that have played a pivotal role in connecting with communities and identifying the most pressing needs – ensuring that every initiative is rooted in local realities.

"At Virgin Unite, we’ve always believed in the power of collaboration and community-led action, which is why I’ve been so heartened by the response of the wider Virgin Group to the crisis in Lebanon. The coming together of Virgin Unite and Virgin companies, including Virgin Megastore Middle East and Virgin Radio Lebanon, has resulted in the mobilisation of resources, the support of grassroot initiatives, and the championing creative solutions. A community-first approach ensures we are listening, learning, and acting alongside those most affected—amplifying their resilience and determination in the face of the immense challenges," said Sheetal Vyas, Managing Director of Virgin Unite.

Looking ahead, Virgin Unite and partners like Virgin Radio Lebanon, Beirut Marathon Association, and Lebanese Red Cross, will remain dedicated to empowering communities, fostering resilience, and inspiring hope in the region.