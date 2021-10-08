Celebrating 10 years of the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship

For 10 years the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship has been helping visionary Caribbean entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses.

The Branson Centre opened its doors in 2011 as an initiative of Virgin Unite and Virgin Holidays. Since then, the centre has been a hub for budding entrepreneurs, committed to giving the region’s most promising businesspeople access to knowledge, markets, networks, and resources.

“The Branson Centre has always stood as the gold standard for business acceleration in the Caribbean, and our team of experts continues to uphold this standard of excellence. On behalf of Branson Centre’s Board of Directors, I would like to thank our dedicated partners and celebrate the amazing entrepreneurs who have passed through our doors. Here's to 10 more years of impact!" said Christopher Williams, chairman of the Branson Centre.

The Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship relaunch in Kingston, Jamaica

The centre has a focus on recruiting entrepreneurs who are passionate about people, the planet, and profit and who can act as socially minded changemakers in their communities. By supporting small businesses in this way, the centre helps to create jobs for the Caribbean’s next generation and drive the nation’s economy.

All activity has been especially challenging throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Branson Centre team has stayed committed to their entrepreneurs and to helping build and grow the local the business community.

Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship

“COVID-19 has been a reminder that while we cannot fully prepare for a crisis, we can meet it head-on with courage. I applaud our entrepreneurs for making things happen and being innovative despite the challenging circumstances. I’m also excited about the future of the Branson Centre as we continue to optimise our programme and support our entrepreneurs for growth in all areas of their businesses," said Lauri-Ann Ainsworth, CEO of the Branson Centre, Caribbean.

Over the last 10 years the centre has continually shown that entrepreneurs have a unique opportunity to make positive global changes, while remaining profitable – that they have the power to change lives and livelihoods in the communities and countries where they operate.

Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship

As said by the Founder of the Virgin Group himself, Richard Branson: “The best way forward is to give more people everywhere greater power to build their own destinies.”

Learn more about the Branson Centre and their incredible work by visiting their website and following them here.