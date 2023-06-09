Virgin Unite Local Legends: A £1 million fund to support community-based UK charities

When Richard Branson founded Student Magazine in 1968, social activism and making a difference in the world was at the centre of what it was doing. Over 50 years later, that’s still true of the Virgin Group. The Virgin brand has never shied away from tackling some of the world’s most controversial and unacceptable issues. This determination and desire has been matched by many of our incredible Virgin people in their own communities.

Time and again, Virgin people step up and go the extra mile in support of others – often using their own time to volunteer for charities that tackle unacceptable issues, right on their doorstep. Virgin passionately believes these people are true legends and their volunteer work should be celebrated.

Virgin Active

Since day one, Virgin has put its people first. And without its employees’ passion and dedication, it simply wouldn’t be the brand it is today. This is why Virgin Unite – the independent, non-profit foundation of the Virgin Group - has launched Local Legends, a £1,000,000 fund to support charities that are tackling unacceptable issues in the UK – issues that Virgin employees care about too.

Through Virgin Unite Local Legends, Virgin Unite is awarding £1,000,000 over three years to community-based UK charities nominated by a Virgin employee who volunteers with the charity. In the first round, nominated charities will be able to apply for a grant of £5,000 to spend where it’s needed most.

Virgin Money

Holly Branson, chair of Virgin Unite, said: “It makes me so proud to see how time and time again, so many Virgin employees step up to support their communities by volunteering with local charities that tackle difficult and heart-breaking issues. We passionately believe these people are true legends and should be celebrated. This is why we set up Local Legends with Virgin Unite, as a UK project to support local charities and recognise Virgin family members who give up their time to make a difference in their communities.”

UK-based Virgin employees can nominate a charity that they volunteer for – so long as it’s a registered charity that is tackling unacceptable issues within the UK. The issues Virgin Unite is looking to focus on include: preventing or relieving the impacts of poverty, supporting education, promoting health, advancing human rights or equality and diversity, and supporting those in need.