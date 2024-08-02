The story behind the Eve Branson Foundation

As Virgin Unite celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2024, we’re looking back at some of the incredible projects and people it has worked with over the years.

Back in 1998, as Richard Branson prepared to circumnavigate the world in a giant hot air balloon, his departure from Marrakech was delayed. During this unscheduled pause, his mother, Eve Branson, visited Morocco’s High Atlas Mountains for the first time, where she came across a valley that led to a beautiful Kasbah – now Virgin Limited Edition’s property Kasbah Tamadot.

Eve persuaded Richard that he should buy the Kasbah, and he did – on the agreement that she would help to improve the lives of local Amazigh (Berber) people in the surrounding Asni valley. From the outset, Eve’s aim was to work with local leaders to understand the communities’ greatest needs and equip them with the skills and resources needed so they could support themselves. Following refurbishment and comprehensive training, Kasbah Tamadot opened its doors in 2005, employing 98% of its team from the surrounding Berber villages.

Eve Branson with two young artisans at the Tansghart Craft Centre

The same year, the Eve Branson Foundation (EBF) was founded in partnership with Virgin Unite, initially to support women and young girls living in communities in the Atlas Mountains through supporting sustainable enterprise development and increasing access to improved education and health care. Eve galvanised support to raise funds to build the foundation’s first craft centre. She co-hosted ‘Rock the Kasbah’ with Adam Kreutner and Tim Souris, an annual gala fundraiser and even organised her own incredibly successful polo tournament in Marrakech to raise funds.

"From her first visit to Morocco, Eve immediately recognised the impact she could make there. She was motivated by the girls she met on her walks through the Berber villages of the High Atlas. Many had dropped out of school and Eve wanted to share her own skills with them," said Vanessa Branson.

Thanks to supporters from all over the world, the Eve Branson Foundation, in partnership with Kasbah Tamadot, has gone on to positively impact over 1,200 local families through the provision of skills training, access to water, education, healthcare, and community development initiatives in rural villages.

Underpinned by the close ties built with local people in the region, the Eve Branson Foundation has established two craft centres, dedicated thousands of hours to professional training in artisanal skills, created employment opportunities for local men and women, constructed essential water wells, implemented litter collection programmes and facilitated free dental care for 3,000 children. Other projects have helped to raise standards for pre-school and primary school children and provided a study centre to help keep secondary school students in school.

In 2008, the foundation launched its first craft training programme. Today, it provides programmes in textiles, embroidery and woodworking to equip local people with skills to create artisanal products that are sold at the EBF Shop, a permanent space in Asni. Every handmade item sold in the shop helps artisans and their families.

"When I started learning in the craft centre, I discovered more about myself. When my handmade items were sold and I made some money, I felt a sense of independence for the first time. It has helped me change my life for the better," said Fatima Imni, EBF Shop Supervisor.

Morocco earthquake

When a devastating earthquake struck Morocco in September 2023, Virgin Unite supported and mobilised funds around the Eve Branson Foundation Earthquake Relief Fund. Many of the rural villages across the Asni valley were seriously impacted, and although thankfully everyone from Virgin Limited Edition, EBF and their families were safe, there was a serious recovery effort required.

"The spirit of giving has united us like never before. Neighbours have joined hands, offering support and resources to one another, creating a tapestry of solidarity. Together, we're not just rebuilding our physical structures but also cultivating resilience for the future", said Driss Imi Oughlad, resident.

Eve Branson Foundation/Kasbah Tamadot

The incredible Virgin Unite community helped raised more than £300,000 towards EBF’s fundraising target of £1m. This fund supported both the emergency and rebuild phase – initially funding the disbursement of more than 2,000kg of food, clean water, shelter and medical supplies, along with a consignment of blankets and tents.

Virgin Unite partnered with the Outdoor Industries Association to support Morocco on its road to recovery. Partners including Coleman UK, EverTrek, JD Outdoor, Adventurous Ewe, AlpKit and Churcher’s College donated tents, outerwear, water bottles and more to supported recovery in one of the hardest hit regions, Al Haouz Province.

Although Eve sadly passed away in 2021, aged 96, she spent much of her time in Morocco right to the end of her life, and the foundation continues the incredible work that she began.