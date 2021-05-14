Providing access to clean water for the people of St Vincent

The volcanic eruptions that recently took place on the Caribbean island of St Vincent threw the island into turmoil, creating a devastating humanitarian crisis, which has left thousands of people homeless and without access to clean water.

The Unite BVI Foundation – a not-for-profit foundation supporting communities across the British Virgin Islands – is working with Waves for Water (W4W) to ensure that access to clean drinking water is given to those who have been most affected by this humanitarian disaster.

Unite BVI are funding W4W’s filtration systems that each can filter enough water to provide clean drinking water to 100 people per day and if maintained properly, can last for five to seven years.

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy Waves For Water

No strangers to dealing with a natural disaster, the Unite BVI team first partnered with Waves 4 Water in 2017 after Hurricane Irma – providing a fast, easy, and cost-efficient way to get pure, potable water to communities in need.

“The work of Waves 4 Water is crucial to the disaster response currently taking place in St Vincent. I remain incredibly impressed by the Waves 4 Water filter system and its ability to provide 100 people with clean water for up to five years. I commend them, and the Unite BVI team, for their hard work and commitment to providing clean water to those who desperately need it,” said Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group.

Fritz Pierre Louis | Waves for Water

The eruptions have forced over 20,000 people to evacuate their homes. 4,000 of the displaced are now living in shelters, many of which lack basic services including drinking water.

The funding provided by Unite BVI has allowed for the purchase of over 200 filtration systems and ensured that they are safely transported, correctly distributed, and that local community members and beneficiaries are shown how to properly use and maintain the systems.

To learn more about Unite BVI and the work they do to support communities across the BVI please visit their website and get involved.

Unite BVI Foundation is a not-for-profit foundation incubated by Virgin Unite with a vision to create opportunities that inspire and empower a generation of world-changers, starting in the beautiful BVI. The not-for-profit (NPO) works to bring together people, great ideas and resources for sustainable positive impact. For more information check out the NPO’s website at unitebvi.com