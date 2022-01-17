Making workplaces more human-focused in 2022

100% Human at Work was founded on the belief that the time has come for business to start thinking of people as human beings and not as resources.

The initiative is all about moving away from just maximising profits and profitability, to focusing on how we can help people achieve their highest potential and purpose.

Virgin Unite and The B Team launched 100% Human at Work back in 2014, since then the movement has brought together an extraordinary network of over 500 organisations and individuals collectively shaping a vision for a better future of work.

Below are some 100% Human at Work highlights from 2021, along with exciting plans to make even more impact in 2022.

The 2021 Diversity and Belonging gathering brought together over 100 CEOs, people directors and subject matter experts to discuss the work that needs to be done to drive progress and rethink approaches to diversity and belonging. Speakers included Halla Tómasdóttir (CEO, The B Team), James Manyika (Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company and Chairman and Director, McKinsey Global Institute) and Kathryn Dovey (Executive Director, Open For Business).

To learn about some of the brilliant topics covered at the gathering, watch Holly Branson in conversation with Halla Tómasdóttir (below), discussing the ‘Change Who to Change How’ initiative, which challenges everyone to ask themselves: who are you going to choose to be, and how will you contribute to the building of a more equitable future?

Holly Branson in conversation with Halla Tómasdóttir - Change Who to Change How

To understand what creating mentally healthy workplaces might look like for the future, the 100% Human team launched a piece of research which asked employees (not employers) how they feel about the future of work, their mental health, and their ability to thrive. Collating the findings from this research, the conversation paper on The Future of the Workplace: The Human Experience was created.

The paper highlights the human perspective on the future of the workplace and features some great insights from expert contributors from the 100% Human community around the world.

Throughout 2021 a series of community workshops took place, bringing together 100% Human members from Australia, the UK and the US. The purpose of these workshops was to co-create the 100% Human at Work ‘Diagnostic Tool’ – a tool to help organisations think about where they are on the journey to becoming a 100% Human organisation. The 100% Human at Work team are continuing to develop this tool and look forward to launching this to the community in 2022.

The next few years of shaping future workplaces are critical. The 100% Human at Work team look forward to experimenting with new ideas, sharing learnings, and ensuring that the collective stands together against unacceptable issues and continues to drive action.