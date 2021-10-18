How Virgin Plus is supporting Canadian communities and the planet

Since its launch in 2008, the Virgin Plus’ RE*Generation programme has been investing in skills training to help at-risk, homeless, underserved, and marginalised youth find a career.

Virgin Unite Canada has proudly partnered with Virgin Plus since launch - working with charitable partners and offering strategic support.

In 2021 RE*Generation continues to break down barriers to employment for BIPOC youth, New Canadians, LGTBQ+, and youth with disabilities - partnering closely with NPower Canada.

Virgin Plus with Purpose

NPower focusses on providing participants with free digital and professional skills training and connects them to new and rewarding career opportunities with some of Canada’s largest employers.

Through the Virgin Plus and Npower partnership results have been promising:

82% of NPower’s 2020 graduates secured employment or enrolled in higher education within 12 months

98% of employers polled reported that they are likely to recruit future employees from NPower Canada.

In addition to the incredible RE*Generation work, Virgin Plus has created ‘Plus with Purpose’, which is all about taking care of the planet

Virgin Plus has stopped using single-use plastic bags in its stores, and instead offer paper bags that are 100% recyclable. Virgin Plus also has a programme for recycling old phones, with proceeds from this program donated to mental health initiatives across Canada.

To find out more about Plus with Purpose, visit the Virgin Plus with Purpose website.