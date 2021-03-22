Change who to change how

The B Team is a group of business leaders calling for an end to business as usual.

The B Team was incubated in 2013 by Virgin Unite, with the support of many wonderful partners and business leaders, all sharing a belief that Plan A - where companies are driven by profit alone - is no longer acceptable.

Working to catalyse leaders into driving better ways of doing business, The B Team continues to create new norms of corporate leadership, grounded in sustainability, equality and accountability. Virgin founder, Richard Branson, and Virgin Unite CEO, Jean Oelwang, are both proud members of The B Team.

Intentions are important, but actions speak louder than words. Join B Team Leaders @SharanBurrow, #MoIbrahim, #MaryRobinson and more to call for gender-balanced and diverse C-suites and boardrooms by 2025. #TheBTeam #ChangeWHOtoChangeHOW #ChooseToChallenge pic.twitter.com/EWGmjEebPX — The B Team (@thebteamhq) March 10, 2021

A key focus of The B Team is to ‘create bold spaces’, knowing that the current model of leadership and the role of business needs to change.

For leadership transformation to happen at the scale and speed needed, businesses must play their part in creating the space to explore a new purpose and in doing so help define and refine the key pillars of 21st century leadership.

Who are you going to choose to be, and how will you contribute to the building of a more equitable future?

According to UN Women, COVID-19 has exacerbated existing gender inequities, with reports of rising violence against women, as well as higher adverse economic impacts caused both by increased unpaid care-giving and the fact that women work in more insecure, low-paid and informal jobs. Women of colour, indigenous women and youth face compounded risks and barriers.

The upcoming Generation Equality Forum, commencing in Mexico City on March 29, will offer a critical opportunity to confront the gender equality crisis we are living through.

As we approach the forum, we stand with The B Team and challenge you to ask: who are you going to choose to be, and how will you contribute to the building of a more equitable future?