When saying it is tough – let your fingers do the talking

Earlier this week it was revealed that one of the volunteers providing support across the Shout texting platform is the Duke of Cambridge.

Prince William is one of the 2,000 volunteers who has been trained to support people in need. He has been chatting via text and helping people sort through their feelings in this time of heightened stress and anxiety.

Last month The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined a zoom call to thank our volunteers for the support they've given to thousands of people in crisis. The Duke revealed that he is also one of our community of 2,000 volunteers who are trained to support anyone in crisis, anytime. pic.twitter.com/A3WUGndzDx — Shout 85258 (@GiveUsAShout) June 5, 2020

Now, more than ever, the team from Shout wants everyone to know that if they’re struggling to cope – they can text 85258.

The mental health of people all over the globe is being critically affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Virgin Unite is proud to support Shout, along with Crisis Text Line, Kids Help Phone and SpunOut.ie, who provide free, 24/7 support for anyone in a mental health crisis – all via text.

If you’re feeling anxious, worried, lonely or stressed – please text Shout to 85258 for support. Trained volunteers will be there to provide a confidential text chat anytime, anywhere, whatever their difficulty.

Crisis Text Line, along with Demi Lovato, Virgin Unite, Royal Bank of Canada, Canadian Family Foundations and Draper Richards Kaplan, launched The Mental Health Fund in April (now live on GoFundMe) to help to raise money for Crisis Text Line, Shout, Kids Help Phone and SpunOut.ie,