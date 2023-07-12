Virgin Active South Africa donates equipment to help rehabilitate injured Ukrainians

Virgin Active South Africa has donated equipment to a Ukrainian medical facility to help rehabilitate people who have suffered life-altering injuries as a result of the war.

The Superhumans Center, located in Lviv, exists to restore quality of life to injured people, and provide them with the best prosthetics and surgery available. Virgin Unite has committed to helping Superhumans, providing financial support and connecting the centre with its partners – including facilitating the donation of the gym equipment by Virgin Active, which was serviced for free by Technogym South Africa.

The equipment will improve the effectiveness of a patient’s rehabilitation, allowing them to work with different muscle groups. It will also mean that more patients are able to work out at the same time, and physiotherapists can create more detailed rehabilitation programmes to fit the needs of each patient.

Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Unite and the Virgin Group, recently visited the Superhumans Center ahead of its official opening. He said: “The Superhumans Center is a truly remarkable place – it will change the lives of thousands of Ukrainians, restoring quality of life to the injured.

Superhumans Center opening in Lviv

“To see a world-class medical centre operating in a country at war was truly inspiring, and it speaks to the dedication and passion of Andrey Stavnitser (co-founder of the Superhumans Center), Olga Rudnieva (CEO of the Superhumans Center) and their team.”

More than 10,000 Ukrainians have sustained injuries in the war that have left them requiring prosthetics. The Superhumans Center provides a comprehensive approach to care – and to changing the perception and psychology of Ukrainians with limb loss. Prostheses will be manufactured and assembled in the newly built prosthesis lab, with rehabilitation provided in the large swimming pool and facilities for physical therapy.

Andrey Stavnitser said: “Soldiers and civilians, who have given their health for the sake of Ukraine’s freedom, will receive the latest technologies, best global medical expertise, and an individual approach at Superhumans – everything they need to get back to their active lives. We have already travelled around the world to bring all of that into one place, in Ukraine, and we will keep doing that.”

Superhumans is planning to expand to five regions across Ukraine to bring care closer to patients. It is also supporting the creation of a National Education Center, which will launch later this year to provide additional support to Ukraine’s healthcare system.

Virgin Unite is inspired by and committed to the incredible work of Superhumans and its team. Jean Oelwang, president and founding CEO of Virgin Unite said: “I’m honoured to be a Superhuman Ambassador and Virgin Unite is honoured to do all we can to support these heroes, not just for Ukraine, but for the world. We’ve been in awe of all that Andrey, Olga, and their team have built in such a rapid timeframe. An incredible investment for any donor who wants to make a difference in Ukraine.”

Visit Superhumans to learn more about its work.