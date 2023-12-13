Uniting entrepreneurs to transform the future of energy

What is the future of energy? That’s the question that the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship South Africa is asking entrepreneurs to answer with its Future of Energy Innovation Challenge.

The use of fossil fuels is driving and exacerbating the climate crisis and to address this issue the world needs to transition to renewable energy sources for all. The Branson Centre’s innovation challenge is looking for entrepreneurs with big ideas for solutions to this problem.

The challenge is backed by the United National Development Programme in South Africa under its Climate Promise initiative, and supported of the Government of Japan. It’s searching for entrepreneurs with ground-breaking ideas that will change the future of the planet.

If you’re an entrepreneur with an innovative solution that will impact the future of energy, the Branson Centre SA wants to hear from you. It’s specifically looking for solutions to:

Transitioning to and adopting renewable energy

Improving energy efficiency and reduction of greenhouse gasses

Carbon pricing and carbon tax structures

Electric Vehicles and clean personal transport solutions

National and international cooperation and agreement adoption

Impact financing and catalytic funding enabling renewable energy for all

Want to know more? Visit the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship South Africa to learn more about the Innovation Challenges.