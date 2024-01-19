Unite BVI supports Mindfulness Mural competition

Young people in the British Virgin Islands took part in a Mindfulness Mural competition organised by the Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Unite of the BVI Health Services Authority.

The competition, supported by Unite BVI, was aimed at fostering creativity and encouraging students to think about mental wellbeing. Young people from 15 schools across the territory took part, creating murals within their schools to promote mental health awareness.

Unite BVI

Each school showcased their unique talents and a commitment to empowering young people to prioritise mental wellbeing.

Dr Virginia Rubaine, Director of Community Mental Health, said: “Every year on World Mental Health Day, our team emphasizes our children and youth. This year we wanted to do something which was fresh, impactful, and that would serve as a constant reminder to the students that mental health and their wellbeing should be their utmost priority. This was our first year executing this initiative and I was left overwhelmed by the apparent level of technical involvement which the students had had which demonstrates that they would have left the design process educated and empowered as mental health champions.”

Unite BVI

The panel of judges – which included Dr L Sauda Smith, Executive Trustee of Unite BVI, Carima Wilson-Solomon, Education Officer and Akesha Smith, Public Health Officer – had a tough task on their hands to choose the winners, but eventually chose:

Secondary School Category: Elmore Stoutt High School – Their entry focused heavily on a multi-dimensional approach to mental health and featured a handmade, upcycled swing, cushions and bean bag chairs.

Unite BVI

Primary School Category: Valley Day Primary School – Their entry showcased a very high degree of individual understanding of the concept of mental wellness among the individual students as well as artistic flair.

Honorary Winner: Elsyn Henley Richiez Learning Centre – Their entry exemplified the social and individual aspects of mental health and was especially credited by the judges for their participation despite extraordinary circumstances.

Unite BVI

The mental health services team is now planning to design permanent mindfulness spaces at each of the winning schools and each school will receive a donation of therapeutic resources to further support mental health initiatives within their communities.

Visit Unite BVI to learn more about the work it does across the territory.