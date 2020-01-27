Together we must champion development and confront global challenges

Ernesto Zedillo, former President of Mexico, has led profound democratic and social reforms. He is an economist and advocate of multilateralism, inclusive globalisation, and drug policy reform – he is also a close friend of Virgin Unite and part of our incredible community celebrating ‘15 Years of Wonder’.

President Zedillo joined The Elders in 2013 and since then has worked with them on issues ranging from human rights, to universal health care, to the elimination of nuclear threats. He was part of The Elders delegation who launched the Sustainable Development Goals in 2015 and serves on the Global Commission on Drug Policy

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy Former President of Mexico, Ernesto Zedillo, has led profound democratic and social reforms, he is an economist and advocate of multilateralism, inclusive globalisation, and drug policy reform.

President Zedillo has expressed both his recognition and gratitude for all that Virgin Unite has accomplished over the last 15 years – giving testament to the vision, dedication and enthusiasm of the organisation's founders and team.

It is only by understanding and respecting each other’s positions that we can hope to reach common ground and work towards a more peaceful world

At a time when the world faces enormous challenges – from climate change, to the erosion of rights and freedoms, to poverty and inequality – Virgin Unite are fortunate to work with such a bold reformer – committed to championing development and confronting global challenges.

“I am deeply satisfied to be part, along with Richard [Branson], of The Global Commission on Drug Policy. Painfully, slowly, but consistently the Global Commission has been crucial in changing many people’s thinking on how to deal with the consumption and provision of psychotropic drugs.”

Image from The Elders

Virgin Unite is committed to bringing together people and entrepreneurial ideas to create positive change for a better world – and in 2020 we are celebrating the incredible people who've been part of our journey so far. Join us as we continue to focus on systems change, not just symptoms, and lead through collaboration to help ignite a better future for humanity and the planet.