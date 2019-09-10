The Outlaw Ocean: Slavery at sea

Virgin Unite and Ocean Unite are honoured to be sharing Ian Urbina’s incredible stories. An investigative reporter for more than two decades at The New York Times, Urbina has most recently focused on his book, The Outlaw Ocean.

A gripping adventure story and a stunning exposé, Ian’s unique reporting brings fully into view the disturbing reality of a floating world that connects us all, a place where anyone can do anything because no one is watching. Take a look at the photo essay below, which explores some of the themes of the book...

Slavery at Sea: Protecting Indonesia's waters from illegal fishing and human trafficking