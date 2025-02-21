The future of work is human - let’s also make it equitable

The world of work keeps changing, and our traditional ways of hiring, training, and developing people simply aren’t keeping up.

The latest The Hays 2025 Skills Report is a wake-up call for businesses everywhere – highlighting that the skills crisis is real and that if we don’t take radical action now, we’re not just risking economic stagnation, but we’re missing an opportunity to create a more inclusive, equitable, and purpose-driven world of work.

At 100% Human at Work, we are thrilled that Hays became a part of our first Innovation Cluster – an industry-led collaboration tackling the biggest challenges in the future of work. Their latest report shows us that businesses are struggling to find the right skills, people are struggling to stay relevant, and that outdated hiring practices are excluding talented individuals from opportunities that could change their lives. Let’s get into more of the detail...

100% Human at Work

The skills crisis is a social crisis

The numbers don’t lie. According to the report, 85% of hiring managers say they are facing a skills gap, and most believe it’s only going to get worse over the next five years. This isn’t just about business competitiveness – it’s about human potential being wasted. The demand for critical thinking, leadership, communication, and problem-solving isn’t just about productivity, since these are the skills that enable people to contribute meaningfully to their communities, tackle global challenges, and build a fairer society.

Rethinking hiring

For too long, we’ve relied on outdated measures of talent, such as degrees, pedigrees, and rigid job descriptions- these systematically exclude people who have the skills but not the credentials. The report highlights that skills are now more valuable than traditional qualifications and that if we want to create a fairer economy, we must prioritise hiring based on capability.

Skills-based hiring has the potential to unlock opportunities for people from underrepresented backgrounds, those facing barriers to employment, and communities most impacted by economic shifts. If we get this right, we’re not just filling jobs, we’re opening doors for people to improve their lives, support their families, and uplift entire communities.

Syreeta Brown on stage at a 100% Human at Work gathering in London, talking to Holly Branson | Tom Soper/100% Human at Work

The future is human – let’s also make it equitable

At 100% Human at Work, we believe that businesses have a unique responsibility to lead the way in creating a more inclusive and sustainable workforce. That’s why our Innovation Cluster, including pioneers like Hays, is focused on creating a new framework for employability skills that will drive diversity, accessibility, and social impact. By redefining what talent looks like, we can create real, lasting change that benefits everyone, not just those who have traditionally had access to opportunities.

But we can’t do it alone. We want to hear from you. Is your organisation already using skills-based hiring? How is it working? What are the challenges? Let’s collaborate to dismantle outdated perceptions of talent and build a future where work is a force for good, and talent is recognised for its impact—not just its origins.

The future of work is human. The future of work is equitable. Let’s make sure we build it that way.