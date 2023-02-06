The B Team welcomes two new leaders to its global collective

The B Team is a global collective of business and civil society leaders driving a better way of doing business for people and the planet.

Co-founded by Richard Branson and Jochen Zeitz in 2013 following a Virgin Unite-hosted series of workshops and incubation period, The B Team is guided by the belief that successful stewardship of business can, and must, exist alongside responsible stewardship of our communities and planet.

The B Team advocates for economic systems change and new corporate norms: to protect our natural environment and secure a safe, sustainable and equitable future for all.

The B Team has announced that Jacqueline Novogratz, founder and CEO of Acumen, and Juan Carlos Mora, CEO of Bancolombia, have joined its group of global business and civil society leaders.

Jacqueline and Juan Carlos join Jean Oelwang, CEO and President of Virgin Unite, and Richard Branson, Virgin Group founder and co-founder of the B Team with Jochen Zeitz, who are both proud B Team leaders.

The world is navigating multiple, interconnected crises at once, from climate breakdown to biodiversity loss to Russia’s war in Ukraine and rising living costs. Bold, collaborative leadership is needed to address these challenges, and business leaders have a critical role to play.

The B Team

With the myriad of global challenges facing humanity right now, The B Team recognise that bold, collaborative leadership is needed, and that business leaders, like Jacqueline and Juan Carlos, have a critical role to play in this.

“I am delighted to welcome Juan Carlos Mora and Jacqueline Novogratz to The B Team — two exceptional leaders dedicated to principled leadership and sustainable economic development,” said B Team CEO Halla Tómasdóttir. “Juan Carlos’s commitment to climate action and financial inclusion, coupled with Jacqueline’s pioneering leadership in impact investing, will contribute to our goals of advancing a more inclusive economy and society.”

Visit The B Team to learn more about how they're creating new norms of corporate leadership grounded in sustainability, equality and accountability.