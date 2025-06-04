Supporting the blue economy in the Virgin Islands

Over 90% of the Virgin Islands are made up of ocean, meaning that climate change and marine degradation deeply impact everything in the region - from biodiversity to community health and livelihoods.

To address this crisis, and to acknowledge that a healthy ocean is our most important ally in the fight against climate change, Unite BVI has launched the VI Purpose Fund and the 2025 Impact Challenge.

Unite BVI , a not-for-profit foundation based in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), was founded in 2016 by Virgin Unite and Virgin Limited Edition. Unite BVI is working to create new opportunities for communities across the British Virgin Islands and its new VI Purpose Fund has been created to support entrepreneurs with bold ideas about how to protect the environment and build thriving economies in the Virgin Islands (VI).

VI Purpose Fund

The 2025 Impact Challenge (the first competition to be powered by the fund) is offering up to $200,000 in funding and a year of business incubation and acceleration support for selected awardees whose businesses contribute to environmental resilience, coastal sustainability, and community wellbeing.

Sir Richard Branson, VI Purpose Fund supporter and judge of the competition, has spoken about the global significance of local action, sharing, “Some of the world’s boldest ideas come from small islands. The VI Purpose Fund is an invitation for entrepreneurs to step up and create real solutions that can have a ripple effect far beyond the BVI.”

Unite BVI

The fund is supported by Virgin Unite, the Branson Family, the Virgin Group, and Rick Kearney, an impact investor and member of Virgin Unite’s community. We are looking for big ideas; ones that are solvable, measurable, and scalable,” said Rick Kearney. “Our goal is to help turn those ideas into action, right here where they matter most.”

The theme for this year’s challenge is centered around ocean health - inviting entrepreneurs from across the region to submit purpose-driven solutions in four strategic environmental impact areas: sustainable fisheries, eco-tourism, coastal resilience, and eco-waste management. The first phase of the application process is open until July 14, 2025.

VI Purpose Fund

The VI Purpose Fund aligns with the Virgin Islands’ Blue Economy Strategy’ and supports the Government’s vision for sustainable development. The Honourable Dr Natalio Wheatley, Premier of the Virgin Islands, welcomed the initiative. “There is no talk about the BVI without talking about our seas. The ocean is central to our way of life and our economy, particularly tourism. I applaud Unite BVI and its partners for investing in innovation to empower our people and protect our future.”

Finalists will be announced in October, after undergoing a rigorous selection process with a culminating pitch event held on Necker Island in November. The selection committee and judges on the judging panel for the pitch event include Sir Richard Branson, impact investor Rick Kearney, and leaders in ocean conservation and entrepreneurship from the BVI and worldwide.

To learn more about the fund and competition visit the website - and follow Unite BVI's updates over the coming months.