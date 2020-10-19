Supporting Moroccan medinas

COVID-19 is hitting Morocco especially hard – presenting Moroccans with unprecedented economic challenges.

It’s been six months since Morocco first closed its borders, leading to the collapse of tourism, hospitality, and the art and craft industries, and leaving many residents struggling to find work.

The Moroccan craft industry alone represents 7% of the country’s GDP and with the closure of the medinas comes much despair and doubt around how artisans will support themselves and their communities through the pandemic.

Virgin Unite, through The Eve Branson Foundation (EBF), has been supporting families and communities in the Moroccan Atlas Mountains for over 15 years. Through EBF’s dedicated craft centres the team have provided thousands of young people with the skills and training required to work in Morocco's tourism and hospitality sectors.

Image from @CharlieDailey and @Lailiazid / The Eve Branson Foundation #savethemedina

The Eve Branson Foundation is proud to support the #SavetheMedina campaign – a campaign created by design duo, Chabi Chic, to help Moroccan artisans share their work and connect with a new global marketplace.

The campaign is providing a much needed lifeline for craft makers, with a beautiful selection of EBF craft items available to purchase. 100% of sales revenue goes directly to the artisans and to purchasing craft materials needed to continue working. From Berber rugs, to cushion covers, all of the products made from the EBF artisans are available to buy online.

Image from The Eve Branson Foundation #SaveTheMedina

As with many countries around the world, uncertainties for Morocco remain, so as the end of the year approaches and you’re wondering what small actions can be taken to help those in need – keep #SavetheMedina in mind.

For those of you who are able to be in Morocco at this time, the team from Kasbah Tamadot are thrilled to announce that their doors are finally being reopened for overnight stays and day experiences. Find out more details, along with safety measures and COVID friendly procedures over at the VLE website.