Students prepare to return to Eve Branson Foundation’s study centre in Morocco

Fatima Gouansa, EBF Operations Manager, on the steps of the study centre with Virgin Atlantic's Climb Morocco 2022 group | Eve Branson Foundation

Six months on from the devastating earthquake that hit Morocco, the Eve Branson Foundation (EBF) is preparing to welcome students back to its newly restored study centre in the High Atlas Mountains.

EBF was founded in 2005 by Richard Branson’s late mum, Eve, to create opportunities for local people in the High Atlas Mountains in Morocco.

The two new windows in the Eve Branson Foundation study centre with views of the mountains | Eve Branson Foundation

Just days before the earthquake struck in September 2023, EBF was preparing to welcome students to its brand-new facility, with the aim of encouraging young people to stay in education longer. Sadly, the centre – like many of the buildings in Asni and the surrounding villages – was badly damaged in the earthquake.

The study centre needed urgent structural repairs, and unfortunately much of the equipment – computers and other educational resources for the students – was damaged under the rubble.

Hassan painting the interior of the repaired study centre | Eve Branson Foundation

With students displaced and unable to attend the study centre, EBF worked to make sure that they had the school supplies they needed to continue their studies remotely.

Thanks to kind donations to EBF’s earthquake relief fund, the foundation was able to move quickly on repairs. Once a technical survey was completed, work started on the extensive repairs needed to restore the study centre and major works inside the building are now mostly complete.

Lahcen ait Oumghrass working on the repairs of the study centre | Eve Branson Foundation

When knocking through one of the damaged walls, the decision was made to install two new large windows and bring in more natural light with views across the valley. Plus, as part of the electrical rewiring of the building, EBF has now been able to install CCTV to protect the centre.

EBF is now looking to the future. Students will soon be coming through the doors, ready to learn in the brand-new facility. And the foundation has its eyes set on a piece of land opposite the centre, which could be transformed into a breakout area to give the students space to play sports such as basketball.

If you’d like to support the study centre, EBF has a fundraising page where you can learn more about its work and donate to keep students in Asni in education.