RMI unveils hopeful pathways to a sustainable future

Virgin Unite is proud to partner with RMI as it works to transform the global energy system and secure a clean, prosperous, zero-carbon future for all.

RMI's 2023 annual report, "Re-Energizing the World," serves as a beacon of hope, highlighting significant progress and innovative solutions in the fields of methane reduction, climate finance, and clean, equitable transportation.

Virgin Unite, in its ongoing commitment to driving positive change, is thrilled to share news about RMI’s pioneering work on the future of aviation, as well as celebrating how work on methane mitigation has grown since our initial support. Please enjoy the below highlights from ‘Re-Energizing the World’.

Methane Mitigation: A Powerful Tool for Climate Action

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas and one that has a significantly higher heat-trapping potential than carbon dioxide, making it a critical focus for climate action.

RMI's annual report presents a roadmap for effective methane mitigation and showcases the progress made in identifying and reducing methane emissions. The report highlights how innovative analysis and technologies, such as models like RMI’s OCI+ and satellites like Carbon Mapper are spotting, quantifying, and stopping emitting methane leakage. By curbing methane emissions, we not only combat climate change but also improve air quality and reduce health risks for communities around the world.

Virgin Unite was an early investor in RMI’s methane programme. Since then, RMI’s efforts in promoting methane mitigation have provides a path to a cleaner, more sustainable future. According to RMI, “with collective action and the right policies in place, we can significantly reduce this potent greenhouse gas and take a significant step towards achieving our climate goals.”

Climate Finance: Mobilising Capital for a Sustainable Future

Access to climate finance is crucial for accelerating the global transition to a low-carbon economy. RMI’s report explores the role of climate finance in spurring innovation and supporting clean energy initiatives, as well as highlighting the power of blended finance models (where public and private capital join forces to fund sustainable projects that might not have been feasible otherwise). This work includes accelerating transition finance – helping banks engage with their industrial clients in high-emitting sectors, as well as guiding financial institutions on how to channel investments to high-impact energy transition projects.

The report’s emphasis on climate finance serves as a reminder that the financial tools needed to invest in a sustainable future exist and that by mobilising capital for transforming global energy systems and sustainable development, we can, collectively, catalyse the transition to a greener and more equitable world.

Clean, Equitable Transportation: Paving the Way for a Sustainable Future

Clean, equitable transportation is a cornerstone of any sustainable future and RMI’s report highlights the importance of electric vehicles and inclusive mobility solutions. By promoting clean and equitable transportation options, we can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance air quality, and improve the accessibility of transportation services for underserved communities.

RMI's work in this domain offers a glimpse into a world where clean, equitable transportation is not just an ideal but a reality.

Virgin Unite is proud to partner with RMI on its work to better understand how contrails are formed in aviation, and the action that can be taken to mitigate their harm through the Contrail Impact Task Force. They also partner with organisations such as the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) that are investing in the future of sustainable, electric trucking. NACFE’s fourth Run on Less --Electric DEPOT proved that electric trucks are here now and gaining momentum.

”Re-Energizing the World” provides a compelling look into the progress being made and demonstrates that we have the knowledge, tools, and solutions needed to tackle the pressing challenges of our time. By focusing on the critical areas RMI has highlighted in the report we can collectively work toward re-energising the world and leave a legacy of progress for generations to come.