Local Legends Spotlight: Elliot’s mission to support chemsex recovery

From poverty relief and education equality to health and human rights, the causes supported through Virgin Unite's Local Legends reflect the issues that matter most to Virgin employees.

Since launching in 2024 the initiative has been shining a light on important causes and the members of the Virgin family who go above and beyond to support them. Backed by a £1 million fund over three years, the programme has so far supported over 120 UK grassroots charities and helps them scale their impact and support the people who need it the most.

In the very first round of the fund, Elliot Wood from Virgin Active received a £5,000 grant for the incredible charity he volunteers for, Controlling Chemsex. Founded by Ignacio Labayen de Inza, Controlling Chemsex is a grassroots organisation dedicated to supporting people affected by chemsex and the complex mental, physical and social challenges that can come with it.

Through non-judgemental guidance, peer support and practical tools, the charity helps individuals reduce harm, rebuild confidence and regain control of their wellbeing. The organisation works closely with people at every stage of their journey, from those seeking safer-use strategies to those ready to exit chemsex entirely. By creating safe spaces for honest conversation and offering compassionate, specialist support, Controlling Chemsex is transforming lives and helping people reconnect with themselves, their relationships and their wider communities

Local Legends Controlling Chemsex

Earlier this year, during Pride Month, Elliot and Ignacio had an open and heartfelt conversation with members of the Virgin family at Virgin’s head office at Whitfield Studios. The two shared insights on what is a sensitive and often hidden issue, approaching it with remarkable courage and compassion. Elliot bravely shared his own story and helped colleagues understand the reality behind chemsex, the stigma people face, and the life-changing support available.

It was truly one of those sessions that leave a room a little quieter, a little kinder, and a lot more informed. Holly Branson was in attendance and was so compelled by Elliot and Ignacio’s stories that she shared on her own channels, helping them reach new audiences who might never otherwise have come across this vital support.

This story is a real testament to the fact that Virgin people don’t just talk about doing good, they roll up their sleeves and actually do it. Virgin’s digital consultancy partner, Hippo, heard about the story and then volunteered to jump in with a full day of pro-bono support. Their team of analysts, designers, and their PMO helped Controlling Chemsex sharpen their data protection, strengthen their reach and build better tech foundations. The charity described the session as ‘eye-opening’ and ‘wonderful’ and created a true collaboration of hearts and brains.

Elliot’s journey shows exactly what the Local Legends Fund is built for: backing real people with real stories who create meaningful change in their communities. We’re incredibly proud of him and of the vital work Controlling Chemsex is doing to make sure no one faces these challenges alone.