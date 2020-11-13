The Branson Centre Caribbean will be hosting its first-ever virtual summit, Leadership in a Digital Age, as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week.

As the pandemic continues to bring uncertainty to the region, the team at the Branson Centre hope their free, educational summit - taking place on the 17th and 18th of November - will help bolster the entrepreneurial ecosystem during this difficult time.

“Leadership in a Digital Age is a crash course on leadership, branding, and marketing for SMEs,” said the Branson Centre’s CEO, Lauri-Ann Ainsworth. “We’ve tapped into our network of global experts to share empowering stories and practical steps that new and established entrepreneurs can use to maximize business growth in the digital world.”

The Branson Centre has made significant changes to its business model over the last six months to help entrepreneurs deal with the impacts of COVID-19. The delivery of online training courses, addressing recovery planning and management, have been hugely successful and prompted the creation of the virtual summit. “Due to the overwhelming positive feedback from our public webinars and online programme, taking our signature event online was a no brainer,” said Ainsworth.

Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship Caribbean

Through a mix of on-demand webinars and live panel discussions, the event will boast a diverse line-up of experts and digital business owners from across the Caribbean, Canada, and the United States – including keynote conversations with Adam G. Force, founder of the multi-media digital brand Change Creator; Barrington McIntosh, founder of BaLance eCom which trains multi-million dollar sellers on the Amazon marketplace; as well as Jamaican-born podcaster, Nicaila Matthews Okome of Side Hustle Pro.

The Branson Centre led sessions will focus on helping entrepreneurs become increasingly agile and responsive in their areas of expertise. “With over 2,500 persons already registered, it's clear that taking our signature event online is going to help more entrepreneurs than ever before,” said Branson Centre’s Development and Communications Manager, Gizelle Riley. “Business leaders and entrepreneurs at all stages are craving relevant, educational content and we’re happy to be able to provide this online event and deliver widespread impact”, she added.

Leadership in a Digital Age is a free online event. To find out more information and to register for the event visit the Branson Centre Caribbean's website.

The Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship Caribbean is an initiative of Virgin Unite and lead partner Virgin Holidays. The centre was launched in 2011 and helps entrepreneurs in the Caribbean scale their businesses and grow the region’s economy.