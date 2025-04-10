Jaha Dukureh’s fight for women’s rights

'I Will Scream to the World' by Jaha Marie Dukureh is a powerful memoir detailing Jaha’s journey from a survivor of female genital mutilation (FGM) and forced child marriage, to a globally recognised activist and leader.

Jaha discovered on her wedding night (aged fifteen) that she had undergone FGM as an infant - a revelation that fuelled her determination to fight for women’s rights. Despite facing hostility and threats, Jaha went on to found Safe Hands for Girls, successfully advocating for the ban of FGM in The Gambia. Jaha’s activism expanded globally, earning her recognition as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador for Africa, one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People, and among the youngest people nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Photo credit: Louis Leeson. Jaha at the 2019 Africa for Girls Summit, Dakar.

Virgin Unite has been inspired by her work and impact since 2018 – the year it set up The NewNow, a collective of rising global leaders committed to tackling some of the toughest challenges for humanity and the planet – Jaha was one of these founding leaders. I Will Scream to the World is a personal account of resilience, self-discovery, and empowerment and story is both an inspiration and a call to action, proving the power of one voice to create lasting global change.

Below, we share an excerpt from her remarkable book, highlighting how her journey has been shaped in part through her involvement with The NewNow and Virgin Unite.

The NewNow is another significant initiative I have been involved with that supports young leaders. This initiative brings together individuals from diverse backgrounds, selected based on their contributions to various sectors. The initiative has been especially important in providing a support system for young leaders navigating complex leadership paths. It fosters deep connections and lifelong friendships among members, providing a network that assists them in finding solutions to problems, even when operating in different sectors.

One poignant example of this network’s effectiveness was during a recent crisis in Afghanistan. Members collaborated to help evacuate the family of one of our colleagues, Roya, showcasing the solidarity and unity within the group. This experience highlighted the importance of having individuals willing to step up and assist during times of crisis. Support goes beyond monetary contributions; it fosters a deep sense of friendship, family, and camaraderie.

The New Now

Regarding its funding, it is worth noting that the NewNow continues to be funded by Virgin Unite and Richard Branson, who played a significant role in bringing the initiative’s leaders together. However, Richard has not assumed a formal title and allows the members to lead the initiative.

Beyond initiatives like the NewNow, mentorship has been critical in my development and that of other young leaders. I was part of the African Women Leaders Network (AWLN), a platform for intergenerational learning, allowing younger members like me to learn from experienced women in various sectors. By fostering mentorship, AWLN provides a space for professional growth. Its notable members include former presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, Joyce Banda of Malawi, and Ameenah Gurib-Fakim of Mauritius. During my time with AWLN, I received valuable advice from Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, the executive director of UN Women, who mentored and supported me.

The NewNow - The Justice Desk

I particularly love working closely with other women in leadership. My friend Aya Chebbi, former youth envoy for the African Union, founded the Nala Feminist Collective, a Pan-African group of feminists on a mission to mobilize young women from Africa and the diaspora. The group has helped me build meaningful friendships with leaders like Bogolo Kenewendo, a global economist specializing in international trade and development.

Apart from structured mentorship programs, I have always been passionate about developing young leaders through personal projects. I frequently employ young individuals or allow them to volunteer at my organization, giving them valuable field experience while allowing me to mentor them directly. Additionally, I use social media as a tool for mentorship, engaging with young leaders on platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter. I maintain an open line of communication with aspiring changemakers who look up to me for guidance and advice.

Jaha Marie Dukureh and Alexander Kaufman at the I Will Scream to the World book launch event in New York City.

Social media has become a critical tool in both activism and leadership development. I recall a powerful moment when an online conversation stopped a father from subjecting his daughter to FGM. This kind of impact was once difficult to achieve, but today, platforms like TikTok and Instagram allow for mass engagement, helping to spread awareness and foster meaningful dialogue.

Through initiatives like the NewNow, mentorship programs, and personal efforts, I am committed to building a strong network of young leaders equipped with the tools to create change.