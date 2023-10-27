Inspiring a love of literature in the BVI

Launched by a group of like-minded book lovers wanting to spread the joy of books among their community, the BVI Book Tree is on a mission to get the youth of the BVI reading.

Supported by Unite BVI, Nook and the Lions Club of Tortola, BVI Book Tree aims to change the lives of young people by reinforcing the importance of literacy – introducing books in a captivating way to help cultivate a genuine love for reading.

The programme is designed to present opportunities to ignite a passion for reading and provide a new outlet to feed young literary interests.

Unite BVI - BVI Book Tree

Unite BVI was launched by Virgin Unite and Virgin Limited Edition in 2016 to create new opportunities for communities across the British Virgin Islands. Since its launch, Unite BVI has brought together amazing people, ideas and resources to help tackle community and environmental challenges.

One of Unite BVI’s key focus areas is ‘Reimaging Education’ and the BVI Book Tree project is part of this body of work. “We've been delighted to see the success of the first round of book drives in October, and we anticipate a growing audience in the coming next months as the word is spreading that children have access to a great selection of books for all ages for free," said Alexandra Katra, Unite BVI's Programme Coordinator. “Everyone at Unite BVI believes that all children should have access to books that delight and inspire, and we’re thrilled to support such a wonderful program.”

Unite BVI - BVI Book Tree

Launching with the 2023/2024 academic year, BVI Book Tree is running monthly book drives, with pop-up Book Stops at eight different locations around Tortola. At the pop-ups, young people of all ages will receive new and second-hand books to take home for free, as well as being able to exchange and donate their own books.

“Through the BVI schooling system, many young people are already able to get hold of a variety of education and academic based books, so we’re hoping to add to this and create a library that will foster a love of reading just for fun,” said Alexandra.

Unite BVI - BVI Book Tree

The BVI Book Tree is also establishing a primary school-based programme with the Ministry of Education, Youth Affairs and Sports, which will set up the regular lending and distribution of books. It is also looking to create an in-school reading schedule to get kids excited and motivated to read more stories, trade with friends, and create new conversations at home.

Visit BVI Book Tree to learn more about this incredible project. https://bvibooktree.com/