How can we apply what is learned in space to life on Earth?

In this week’s Ocean Elders’ YouTube session Cady Coleman, retired NASA astronaut and veteran of two Space Shuttle missions, will discuss what life is like in space – and how going to space makes you think differently about living a better life here on Planet Earth.

With the majority of kids worldwide now schooling from home, and with teachers needing to adopt new ways of remote teaching, the Ocean Elders are harnessing their expertise to provide a new online resource that helps fill the environmental gap present in so many schools’ curricula.

Ocean Elders Town Hall sessions give attendees the unique opportunity to directly interact with some of the world's leading scientists and environmentalists. Questions are posed through a combination of texts and live conversation – and for those that miss the live event, the sessions can be viewed on their YouTube channel.

Image from Ocean Elders

Cady's first appearance on the YouTube series (below) saw scores of questions coming in from viewers across the world. This follow-up session will take place on May 1st at 11:00 AM Pacific Time and will be co-hosted by TIME for Kids reporters Jack Doane and Alexis Bumah.

Register here for this exciting opportunity to ask Cady about her two Space Shuttle missions and her six-month expedition on the International Space Station (ISS).

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy

The Ocean Elders encourage parents, homeschoolers, and inquisitive minds of all ages to join in this cross-generational conversation about space exploration and how we can apply what is learned in space to life on Earth.

Ocean Elders was created to be a locus of collaboration in the field of ocean conservation. By working with and leveraging the work of other ocean organizations, Ocean Elders influences governments and business decision-making to stimulate the protection and preservation of marine ecosystems.