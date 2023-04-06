Helping organisations transform their approach to mental wellbeing at work

Employees’ poor mental wellbeing is impacting the productivity of Australian businesses and ultimately costing them money. Stress, anxiety and depression are just a few of the challenges that employees face. Organisations are increasingly recognising the importance of creating a workplace culture that supports mental wellbeing and deals with these challenges.

The B Team Australasia has announced a partnership with global research firm Ipsos to conduct a national survey around transforming the way organisations approach mental wellbeing in the workplace.

The B Team was co-founded by Richard Branson and Jochen Zeitz in 2013 following a Virgin Unite-hosted series of workshops and an incubation period – it is now guided by the belief that successful stewardship of business can, and must, exist alongside responsible stewardship of communities and the planet.

Launched in October 2018, The B Team Australasia brings together purpose-driven business leaders in the region. It seeks to influence regional business leadership to build a better way of doing business and advance corporate change.

The B Team Australasia

Designed in collaboration with leading mental health experts and co-chaired by three of Australia’s leading CEOs, the survey – Our State of Mind – will help organisations to better understand and benchmark their mental wellbeing culture and identify areas for improvement. The CEOs involved are: Gillian Cagney, president of Worley Australia New Zealand, Carmel Monaghan, CEO of Ramsay Health Care Australia, and Gareth O’Reilly, zone president Pacific for Schneider Electric.

By completing the free, online survey, organisations will receive a comprehensive report that benchmarks their mental wellbeing culture across three critical and scientifically proven areas: leadership, connectedness and fulfilment.

Carmel Monaghan says, “Despite current challenges faced by workplaces, business success is underpinned by good employee mental wellbeing. The survey has been developed by a team of psychologists, organisational development experts, and business leaders—using nationally aggregated benchmarking to provide organisations with actionable insights and best-practice recommendations”.

Registration for organisations to participate in Our State of Mind is free and now open, with the survey taking place 15 May –2 June 2023. For more information about Our State of Mind, including how to register for the survey, visit thebwellcoalition.com/osom/

The B Team advocates for economic systems change and new corporate norms to protect the natural environment and secure a safe, sustainable, and equitable future for all. Visit The B Team to find out more.