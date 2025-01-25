Future skills: it’s time for a new approach

Over the next decade, more than 1.1 billion people are set to enter the global job market, but the World Economic Forum predicts that a huge 39% of key skills needed for jobs will be different by 2030.

Automation, analytics and artificial intelligence has permanently and dramatically altered the blueprint for traditional work environments across the world, and this rapid transformation in technology and ways-of-working has sparked an urgent re-evaluation of the way in which governments and employers identify and define critical skills to allow current and future workers to adapt and thrive.

This moment calls for something more than just keeping up with the changes—it’s about leading the way and shaping the solutions. If we don’t act now to close the skills chasm for a future we don’t yet fully understand, millions of people will be left behind and inequality could greatly increase. Now is the moment in which we can build a pathway for future generations to succeed and thrive.

100% Human at Work

That’s why Virgin Unite’s 100% Human at Work initiative has launched our very first Innovation Cluster to start to take on this challenge and drive new thinking. Working in partnership with major Australian companies, experts and Australia’s Future Skills Organisation, this powerful and growing collective is working to define and recognize the general employability skills that will help workers thrive in this new world of work, and to then fundamentally shift the employment marketplace.

“100% Human at Work was created to bring the world’s most people-focused and innovative businesses together; to share ideas, collaborate, upskill, and embed purpose in thousands of businesses worldwide. In a rapidly changing business landscape (and world at large) this has never been more important. The time is now to focus on purpose and on the skills we need for the future. I can’t wait to see what comes from the upcoming 100% Human Skills Cluster in Australia,” said Holly Branson.

100% Human at Work

This isn’t about tweaking the system — it’s about how we create a new one, laying the groundwork for a future where everyone, no matter their background, has the opportunity to succeed.

As the Cluster’s Chair, Kate Drews, the Regional Head of Australia and New Zealand at SMEC explains, “We have a unique opportunity, where the decisions we make today will shape the skills and future pathways for millions of people, not just in Australia but across the globe. Through ideation and bold decision making we can shape a future that empowers people to thrive in a world of constant flux. This is more than keeping up, it’s about leading the way.”

This work is about so much more than addressing the problems of today. It’s about building a legacy that will serve generations to come. And that’s what gets this collective excited—because by co-designing this framework with businesses, educators, community groups, and government, we’re laying the foundation for a system that will unlock potential and create a more equitable, productive, and inclusive workforce for generations to come.

So, let's get to work. Together, we have the opportunity to make sure that no one is left behind as the world of work continues to change—and to build something that truly matters for the future.

As part of this work we want to find companies who are leading the charge, innovating and willing to be brave to change how we do things, we’d love to hear how your company is putting skills for the future at the heart of how you work.