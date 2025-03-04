Empowering women through the Televerde Foundation

Virgin Unite is excited to see the innovation currently underway in South Florida and to play a supporting role.

The Televerde Foundation (TF) is kicking off a full-scale pilot of its PATHS (Prepare, Achieve, and Transform for Healthy Success) program – an initiative for women living at Homestead Correctional Institution, about an hour outside of Miami.

Florida ranks among the top incarcerating states in the United States, with the statistics for women being particularly staggering. Despite a general decline in incarceration rates nationwide, the number of women behind bars has surged by over 750% in recent decades. The repercussions of this trend extend well beyond the incarcerated individuals.

For example, approximately half of the women in United States prisons, and 80% of those in jails, are mothers. Without focused interventions, studies suggest that their children are six times more likely to become victims of the intergenerational cycle of incarceration. Televerde Foundation's efforts are transforming the lives of incarcerated women and their families.

Second Chance leader Tanaine Jenkins visiting Televerde’s team at Homestead with Virgin Unite | Image from Jack Hooker

Virgin has a long history with second-chance opportunities, and Virgin Unite has spent the last decade building on this, connecting with leaders across the United States who are focused on ensuring second-chance opportunities are real for those trying to make the most of their lives after incarceration or a criminal conviction. Virgin Unite has met inspiring social entrepreneurs and had the privilege of supporting incredible programs along the way – Televerde Foundation’s PATHS program is regarded as one of the best.

Experts in fair chance hiring know that individuals who opt into programming while incarcerated is one of the strongest indicators of being committed to change. While access to programming for anyone going through the justice system is shaped by luck and geography, women’s prisons typically have far fewer opportunities. In addition to critical personal development work (which helps participants identify and internalise the changes they want to make) - PATHS ensures participants have access to some of the latest and most relevant training to build growth-oriented careers.

Televerde Foundation’s team celebrating one of Homestead’s first PATHS program graduates

One of Televerde Foundation's unique strengths comes from its relationship with Televerde’s purpose-driven business, which is constantly evolving to integrate the latest technologies and business practices to serve its clients. Those same tools and practices are integrated into the Foundation’s programs, ensuring participants have the latest and most relevant skills and training to thrive when they return home and start building new careers.

Perhaps most importantly, this program was designed and is led by women who were formerly incarcerated and went on to build successful careers despite the barriers of a past conviction. Their lived experiences provide a crucial perspective in shaping pathways that break down those barriers, making them authentic and inspiring examples of what’s possible for program participants.

The results speak for themselves. In Arizona and Indiana, where the Foundation’s programs were established, 96% of participants secure employment within the first 30 days of release, and the average starting salary for their first job post-graduation is $38,000 – a significant increase from average earnings before incarceration.

Visitors meeting with Televerde’s team at Homestead Correctional Institution | Image from Jack Hooker

“The launch of our new PATHS Workforce Development Center in Florida has been an incredible success and marks a significant step forward in our mission to create brighter futures for incarcerated women. We are grateful to Virgin Unite for its unwavering support and belief in our vision. Together, we are empowering women with the tools, education, and opportunities they need to thrive—both inside and beyond prison walls” said Michelle Cirocco, Executive Director, Televerde Foundation.

A long-term commitment to graduates means lifetime support with salary negotiations and career counselling, helping ensure that $38K is just the starting point. This approach brings their ABC model to life: securing A job, then finding a Better job, and ultimately building a Career. Many Televerde Foundation alumni have climbed the corporate ladder, with some reaching the C-suite.

Virgin Unite is excited for Televerde Foundation to demonstrate the success of its model through the Homestead pilot and hopes it will pave the way for expanded second-chance programming for anyone committed to changing their life.