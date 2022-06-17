Empowering everyday people to understand and defend their human rights

The Justice Desk is an award-winning human rights organisation, working with the belief that youth have the power to make a real and lasting difference in their communities and the world.

TJD empower young people to better understand and defend their human rights - so they can transform society and create a more just and equal world.

Two leaders from The NewNow, Uzodinma Iweala and Jaha Dukureh,recently visited The Justice Desk office in Cape Town to have conversations with our young people about the issues they are facing as young, African activists.

The NewNow supports a group of remarkable young leaders to grow their impact in the world, while harnessing their voices to inspire the next generation of young leaders and challenge traditional power structures. Their visit to The Justice Desk, and their collaboration with our young people, was a tremendous showing of support for our work and our mission.

The Justice Desk & The New Now

In South Africa, June is dedicated to our youth, and having Jaha and Uzodinma spend time with our activists was a wonderful way to start the month. The young activists in attendance from TJD’s Activ8 movement felt seen, heard, and valued within the space. Having two incredible and high-profile changemakers tell them that they believe in them (just as TJD does), when they have been told something different their whole lives, was incredible.

Jaha and Uzodinma are terrific mentors and role models and made sure to guide our young activists with their own personal knowledge and experiences, triumphs and challenges, to help them succeed and survive as positive changemakers in this world.

Since the visit I have seen a renewed sense of self-confidence and determination amongst the Activ8 members, and we are witnessing a transformative period for them. Everyone left the experience raving about the energy that The New Now leaders brought into the space and our young activists have been inspired to remain true to themselves and reminded that they have powerful voices that should never be silenced.

The Justice Desk

Ikhona, an activist from Activ8 said: “I learnt that the work of activism needs you to be passionate about what you do because it can be draining but if you are passionate about making change you will succeed in your aspirations.”

Azile, an Activ8 anti-rape activist, said: “They (Uzodinma and Jaha) reminded us of how important our rights are. They have fresh minds, fresh approaches and were real, honest, and inspiring.”

I’ve worked at The Justice Desk for over six years now and it has changed my perception of the world. I went from being uncertain that change could ever happen, to witnessing it on a daily basis. Revolutions are guided by a drive and passion for change, and I see this in the youth of today. Intergenerational conversations, and having role models like Uzodinma and Jaha, is a valuable way to motivate and encourage young people to create change.

The Justice Desk

I believe in The Justice Desk and the countless humans that are working to build a society that sees every person as worthy of their fundamental rights and freedoms. I’m excited to see young people pave a new path - one that elevates the voices, opinions, and positive beliefs.

Through youth month and beyond, we need to recognise the power young people hold. We need to better invest in them and grow a network of incredible human rights defenders and leaders. Our youth can change this world, they just need more support.

