Eight audacious ideas to make this planet better

Last night eight big ideas with the potential to change the world were revealed live from the TED stage.

Every year The Audacious Project invites change-makers to submit their best, boldest ideas for tackling the world’s biggest challenges and last night in the 2019 winners were announced.

Now in its second year The Audacious Project’s ideas span from criminal justice, data technology, climate and ocean protection, education, global health and scientific discovery.

This year more than $280 million was raised to help fund the eight game-changing projects. “I’m thrilled to introduce another class of social entrepreneurs with jaw-dropping visions of a better future and vetted blueprints for the successful execution of their ideas,” said Chris Anderson, Head of TED. “At a time when many people are fearful about humanity’s prospects, these projects offer a beautiful counter-narrative of ingenuity, determination and hope.”

The Audacious Project was brought to life through the collaboration of some of the most respected names in the non-profit world, including Skoll, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Scott Cook & Signe Ostby and more. Virgin Unite is proud to be one of the key partners to have joined forces to help make this possible.

Image from The Audacious Project

This year’s eight successfully funded projects were distilled from more than 1,500 applications and the winners include: