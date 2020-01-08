Congratulations to the finalists of the Global Cooling Prize

Last year eight of the world’s leading air conditioning (AC) manufacturers were announced as finalists for the Global Cooling Prize (GCP) – an innovation competition focussed on unearthing and developing climate-friendly residential cooling solutions.

Each finalist received $200,000 for inventing their affordable cooling solution and each will now develop and ship their prototypes to India for further testing later this summer.

The Global Cool Prize is made possible through a coalition of partners – all committed to making cooling available for all, without warming the planet.

The below video profiles these partners and highlights the importance of the prize and the impact opportunity that comes from it achieving its goals.

Outreach Partners of the Global Cooling Prize congratulate the eight teams selected as Finalists of the Prize, who will move onto the next stage of prototype development and testing.

“If we want to make a transition to a clean, prosperous and secure low carbon energy future the number one priority has to be to make more productive use of energy,” said Jules KortenHorst, CEO of Rocky Mountain Institute.

Since the GCP launched in 2019 over 2,100 participant registrations from around the globe have been submitted by innovators, start-ups, research institutes, universities and key industry manufacturers in over 95 countries. Follow the Global Cooling Prize online to stay up to date on the finalists and their journeys toward the final in 2020.

To learn more listen to the Earth Unscrewed episode: Cooling solutions to a warming planet featuring Radhika Lalit. Radhika is the manager of the Global Cooling Prize and shares her insight about the troubling position our planet is in due to inefficient room air conditioners.