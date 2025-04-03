Championing a new era in human-centric workplaces

100% Human at Work – an organisation incubated by Virgin Unite in 2014 – recently launched an award for changemakers at The CEO Magazine’s 13th annual 'Executive of the Year' awards in Sydney.

The award recognises organisations that are leading the way in creating human-centric workplaces.

Mirvac, the inaugural recipient, work to prioritise people, and received this award in recognition of its outstanding commitment to reshaping the future and focusing on people-first initiatives. Mirvac’s initiatives utilise cutting-edge technology to optimise workspace design, forward-thinking approaches to mental health, and unwavering dedication to closing the gender pay gap. The company’s comprehensive efforts highlight what it means to lead with humanity and their commitment is already making waves across industries.

Campbell Hanan, Mirvac’s Group CEO and Managing Director, expressed his pride in the recognition: “We are incredibly proud of this recognition today. We have worked hard for ten years on real, lasting change, and it’s incredibly rewarding to be recognised as a leader in building a people-first culture, particularly in areas like gender equity.”

Mirvac’s success reflects an innovative approach to the modern workplace, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to create adaptive workspaces that can respond to evolving demands – a concept explored in their whitepaper, The Workplace of the Future. Mirvac's proactive stance on mental health also sets a new benchmark for employee wellbeing, and by taking tangible steps to reduce stress and address mental health issues, Mirvac is showing that it is possible to build organisational resilience while nurturing a compassionate workplace culture.

Sheetal Vyas, Managing Director of Virgin Unite, said at the awards, “I am incredibly proud of the global movement that 100% Human at Work has been able to shape. We see this as a pivotal moment for businesses everywhere to come together and create a more human future of work—one that serves humanity and ensures a better future for all.”

This 100% Human at Work Award was a collaborative effort between Virgin Unite and The CEO Magazine, with the award panellists including Jean Oelwang, founding CEO of Virgin Unite, and Chris Dutton CEO of The CEO Magazine. Intrepid Travel, the runner-up for the award, was also recognised for its continued dedication to creating an empowering and inclusive workplace.

Virgin Unite and The B Team started 100% Human at Work to create a new vision of a working world that thinks of people as human beings and not as resources – moving away from just maximising profits to a focus on how we can help people achieve their highest potential and purpose, which will naturally positively impact the bottom line.

As highlighted by this award 100% Human at Work continues to champion the idea that workplaces should serve humanity – not just profit margins – and that this ultimately contributes to a better world for generations to come.