AKQA Bloom listened to the Earth and created a living visual identity for Planetary Guardians

Planetary Guardians is a new initiative, uniting leaders from across the globe and across generations with a mission to elevate the Planetary Boundaries science.

Launched in New York City at UNGA this September, Planetary Guardians partnered with AKQA Bloom to develop its brand identity. The team from AKQA Bloom crafted a brand identity that aligns with Planetary Guardian's purpose and developed a logo design language in partnership with Aza Raskin’s Earth Species Project.

“ We were deeply inspired by the insight that our planet doesn’t need a voice; it already has one, and we just need to listen to it. This creative synergy brought to life a living branding that reacts to the biomes we aim to protect. Arch Bishop Desmond Tutu taught us that listening is a healing ”, said AKQA Bloom Founders and Executive Creative Directors, Jean Zamprogno and Fernando Pellizzaro.

The AKQA Bloom/Earth Species collaboration used machine learning to turn sounds emitted by species and ecosystems into 3D shapes that are now Planetary Guardians’ hero logos. So far, the Great Barrier Reef, the Amazon Rainforest and the Arctic Tern are being featured. The logos are more than just intriguing visuals - they offer science in a uniquely creative format, becoming a tool that helps humanity be synchronised with the Earth.

AKQA Bloom is committed to responding to the challenges of our time, working at the intersection of culture and purpose. Bloom's mission is to protect our planet, open minds, and enrich lives by inspiring companies to make an impact that goes beyond communication. Their partnership with Planetary Guardians and collaboration with Earth Species Project, showcases their dedication to this mission.

With a new brand and a successful launch complete, the Planetary Guardians are now working to elevate the science that can help reverse the deadly consequences we are already facing and will continue to get worse if we do not act. The Guardians believe in a bright future where we can live in a healthy partnership with the planet. They believe that we have everything we need to get there; we now just need the right level of global coordination and willingness so that everyone, everywhere becomes a planetary guardian.

Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, Virgin Unite and Advisory Council member for Planetary Guardians, said: “The need for action has never been more pressing. That is why I am so honoured that Virgin Unite has worked with amazing partners, scientists, and leaders to launch the Planetary Guardians. By working together, we can leave the planet in a better place for our children and grandchildren.”

Learn more about Planetary Guardians by visiting the website and following them across social media.