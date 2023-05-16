A world-class medical centre opens for Ukrainians wounded by war

The illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia has led to considerable loss of life. Many Ukrainians have also been left with life-altering injuries. The need for specialist support and rehabilitation is overwhelming.

Thankfully, the Superhumans Center, a medical facility providing specialised care for Ukrainians wounded by war, has recently opened its doors in Lviv. On a recent trip to Ukraine, Richard Branson visited the centre just days ahead of its grand opening.

“The Superhumans Center is a truly remarkable place - it will change the lives of thousands of Ukrainians, restoring quality of life to the injured,” said Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Unite and the Virgin Group. The newly opened centre provides prosthetics, rehabilitation, PTSD treatment, and by the end of 2023 will also provide reconstructive surgery.

Located on the campus of the Regional Veterans Hospital, Superhumans is independently managed, with First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, and Ukraine’s Minister of Health, Victor Liashko, serving as board members.

“To see a world-class medical centre operating in a country at war was truly inspiring, and it speaks to the dedication and passion of Andrey Stavnitser (a business leader who established the centre), Olga Rudnieva, and their brilliant team,” said Richard Branson.

More than 10,000 Ukrainians need prosthetics, and the WHO estimates that one in four Ukrainians will have mental health problems after the war ends. The Superhumans Center provides a comprehensive approach to care – and to changing the perception and psychology of Ukrainians with limb loss. Prostheses will be manufactured and assembled in the newly built prosthesis lab, with rehabilitation provided in the large swimming pool and facilities for physical therapy.

As a non-profit, Superhumans is driven by support from donors and charities. Virgin Unite has been committed to helping Superhumans; providing financial support, connecting them to our partners, hosting fundraising events and is in the process of donating a rehabilitation gym via Virgin Active.

Superhumans recently received $16.3 million in funding from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation to underwrite all construction and equipment costs for the Superhumans Center first facility in Lviv, and an additional $2 million to cover the cost of prosthetics for the centre’s first patients. At the opening Howard also announced that he will be fully funding the second location in Kharkiv.

Howard Buffett, Chairman and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, attended the opening of the centre and said of the experience and his commitment to the people of Ukraine: “We are honoured to be a part of this extraordinary effort to bring world-class care to Ukrainians who have suffered life-altering injuries from this war – they are truly superhumans. Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is a war on civilians, and many men, women, and children will lose their lives – or their limbs – even long after the war ends due to the pervasive presence of landmines. This Center is a step towards giving Ukrainians a chance to rebuild their lives and their country. We must also do everything possible to end this war and the daily devastation it creates for all Ukrainians.”

According to Andrey Stavnitser, co-founder of Superhumans: “Soldiers and civilians, who have given their health for the sake of Ukraine’s freedom, will receive the latest technologies, best global medical expertise, and an individual approach at Superhumans – everything they need to get back to their active lives. We have already travelled around the world to bring all of that into one place, in Ukraine, and we will keep doing that,”

Superhumans plans to expand to five regions of Ukraine to bring care closer to patients, it’s also supporting the creation of a National Education Center, which will also be launched this fall to address shortages in Ukraine’s healthcare system.

Virgin Unite is inspired by and committed to the incredible work of Superhumans and its team. Jean Oelwang, president and founding CEO of Virgin Unite said: “I’m honoured to be a Superhuman Ambassador and Virgin Unite is honoured to do all we can to support these heroes, not just for Ukraine, but for the world. We’ve been in awe of all that Andrey, Olga, and their team have built in such a rapid timeframe. An incredible investment for any donor who wants to make a difference in Ukraine.”

If you want to support or learn more about Superhumans, please visit their website.