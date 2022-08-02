A story of partnership and ingenuity at Spaceport America

Galactic Unite is Virgin Galactic’s outreach initiative born out of a unique collaboration between the Future Astronaut community and Virgin Unite.

Galactic Unite seeks to drive positive change for young people by channelling collective energy and resources, and by working to ensure that future generations are equipped to apply the space perspective to Earth’s greatest challenges.

Galactic Unite offers both practical support and a planetary perspective to the engineers of the future – harnessing the power of space to support, educate, and inspire young people to pursue an education in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

Virgin Galactic

Through the Galactic Unite initiative, students from the New Mexico State University (NMSU), the Atomic Aggies, recently competed at the Spaceport America Cup, the world’s largest high-powered rocketry competition.

Virgin Galactic supports Atomic Aggies students through internship programs, grants, and mentorship. As the Spaceport America Cup took place at Spaceport America (the world's first purpose-built commercial spaceport), Virgin Galactic found itself with a unique connection to this year’s competition and to its honorary “home team”, the Atomic Aggies.

LIFTOFF: A story of partnership and ingenuity | Episode 1

Memories of the journey have been captured in the three-part, mini docuseries, LIFT OFF: A story of partnership and ingenuity. The series follows the Atomic Aggies as they gear up for Cup with the help of the Virgin Galactic team.

Memories of the journey have been captured in the three-part, mini docuseries, LIFT OFF: A story of partnership and ingenuity. The series follows the Atomic Aggies as they gear up for Cup with the help of the Virgin Galactic team.

In episode one, preparation is everything, and viewers can watch as the New Mexico State University Atomic Aggies get ready to take their rocket to the Spaceport America Cup, with the help of the Virgin Galactic team. In episode two, before the New Mexico State University Atomic Aggies are cleared to launch, viewers can watch as they face the Spaceport America cup judges.

LIFTOFF: A story of partnership and ingenuity | Episode 2

In episode one, preparation is everything, and viewers can watch as the New Mexico State University Atomic Aggies get ready to take their rocket to the Spaceport America Cup, with the help of the Virgin Galactic team. In episode two, before the New Mexico State University Atomic Aggies are cleared to launch, viewers can watch as they face the Spaceport America cup judges.

And for episode three, the final instalment, be sure to stay tuned to Virgin Galactic news as the story unfolds.