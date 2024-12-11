A night of hope with the Superhumans Center

Virgin Unite recently hosted a powerful and intimate event, bringing together a group of guests in support of The Superhumans Center.

Founded in 2023, the Superhumans Center is a Ukrainian medical center, providing cutting-edge prosthetics, psychological support, and rehabilitation services to those injured at war.

The event, held at the Virgin Hotel in New York City during the UN General Assembly, provided a rare opportunity for attendees to hear directly from those who had endured unimaginable hardships on the frontlines.

Jean Oelwang, Founding CEO of Virgin Unite and ambassador of the Superhumans Center, opened the night with recollections from her own visits to Ukraine. She said, “When I visited Ukraine in April last year, I was able to attend the opening of the Superhumans Centre, meeting with patients and staff – hearing their passion and defiance in the face of adversity. It is heart-breaking to see this truly abhorrent war that moves ever closer to its third year, forever changing the lives of so many Ukrainians. We feel extremely lucky to be partnering with Superhumans – an advanced rehabilitation center for adults and children in Ukraine supporting the thousands of Ukrainians who have suffered life-changing injuries. The work their small but mighty team is doing is ground-breaking, life changing and needed now, more than ever.”

Superhumans Center

Richard Branson, also a passionate supporter of Superhumans, hosted the evening and called for a sustained focus on Ukraine. “I, like so many of you, have been inspired by the Ukrainian people – their bravery, resilience, and unbreakable spirit. Ukraine’s troops are defending far more than their own sovereignty and national identity – their struggle is ours – and we must do whatever we can to support the Ukrainian people, and organisations like Superhumans, so that this war can be won,“ said Richard.

General Wesley Clark was in attendance and shared his thoughts on the geopolitical context of the Russian-Ukrainian War – detailing his history working with Ukraine during the Bosnian War. Guests also heard first-hand accounts of bravery and recovery from those who had lost limbs, alongside the team at Superhumans Center who have played a critical role in supporting over 3000 patients a year in their rehabilitation journey.

Superhumans Center

A 19-year-old hero, Ruslana Danilkina, shared her story about joining the Ukrainian armed forces at 18, later facing amputation of her left leg after being hit by an artillery shell on the Kherson front. She said, “I lost my leg when a cluster bomb hit our vehicle. That moment forced me, at 18 years old, to rethink my entire life. After days of depression and tears, I found my way to the Superhumans Center. There, I not only regained my ability to walk and live an active life but also discovered a new purpose—to help others who, like me, lost limbs due to the war. Thousands of Ukrainians need this support, and we need it now.”

The event showcased the critical work that the Superhumans Center is doing, not only to heal the physical wounds of war, but also to rebuild lives. In just under two years, the Center has produced over 850 prostheses for 620 patients and performed 230 life-changing surgeries. While this number of surgeries is remarkable, the ongoing need remains staggering – over 50,000 people in Ukraine need prosthetics and rehabilitation services, and hundreds of thousands more require psychological support.

I not only regained my ability to walk and live an active life but also discovered a new purpose—to help others who, like me, lost limbs due to the war.

The Superhumans team is committed to long-term reintegration, and plan to open two new centres in 2025. They’re also working on a new project that will complete the circle of care: a new ‘reintegration’ center. This facility will train war-affected individuals in new professions, empowering them to rebuild not only their own lives but also their communities.

Olga Rudneva, CEO of Superhumans, spoke of expansion plans, saying: “It doesn’t matter how good your prosthethis is, you need to have a reason to wear it. To help veterans and our patients find new roles in life, Superhumans is planning to open re-skilling center in Kyiv in 2025 to return veterans to civilian life, find jobs and provide for their families. It’s not only about getting new professions and new skills, it’s about finding independence and helping to revive Ukrainian economy.”

Superhumans Center

At the conclusion of the evening, Andrey Stavnitser, founder of Superhumans, shared a message of hope and his view that all Ukrainians are Superhumans – and that Ukrainians can, and will, win the war. He also reflected on the partnership with Virgin Unite, saying, “Our friendship with Richard Branson and Jean Oelwang, and our partnership with Virgin Unite mean the world to us—not just to the Superhumans Center, but to every Ukrainian who, fighting for our freedom, lost a limb or needs complex reconstructive surgery.”

“Giving Richard the same bracelet that all of our patients’ wear was a symbol of a bond that goes beyond partnership—it’s a promise to stand by those who have entrusted us with their lives. The bracelet reads, ‘whoever saves one life saves the world entire.’ This is the heart of Superhumans, and it’s how each of us feels. Richard is truly one of us as friendships proves through bad times and flourishes in good times”.

Virgin Unite is committed to supporting Ukraine and believe this is a time for solidarity and for action. We encourage you all to learn more about and to support The Superhumans Center’s life-changing work.