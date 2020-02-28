A magical Moroccan retreat with people, purpose and sustainability at its heart

Kasbah Tamadot is Virgin Limited Edition’s magical retreat in Morocco's Atlas Mountains and was recently named the ‘Best Resort Hotel’ in North Africa and the Middle East.

The team at Kasbah Tamadot are leading the way when it comes to the adoption of much needed sustainability projects in the region. Vincent Padioleau is the general manager of Kasbah Tamadot and an incredible partner and friend of Virgin Unite.

Vincent and his team are constantly developing new environmental programmes for the areas surrounding the Kasbah retreat and in the below video Vincent shares how Virgin Unite and the wider Virgin Group have supported their endeavours since day one.

According to Vincent, “One of best projects we’ve worked on together was the set up of the local rubbish collection system around Tamadot and the surrounding villages. Prior to this partnership there was no rubbish collection system in the village – and rubbish was either burnt or thrown down in the countryside!”

Virgin Unite has been working closely with Kasbah Tamadot since day one – helping to make a positive impact towards the local community

Taking care of the environment is high on Virgin Limited Edition’s agenda – with the entire team committing to the sustainable development of local tourism industries.

At Kasbah Tamadot, and at all other Virgin Limited Edition properties, the responsibility to protect the environment has been acknowledged and embraced and their methods for waste disposal, recycling and energy saving and the best in the business.

Image from Virgin Limited Edition

We are delighted that Vincent is part of our incredible community celebrating 15 Years of Wonder – he has been bringing wonder into the lives of all those connected to Kasbah Tamadot since he joined the Virgin Limited Edition team. His best piece of advice for bringing wonder into the world? To listen to people, respect them and accept their differences. We couldn’t agree more and feel privileged to work with such a kind and incredible leader.

Virgin Unite is committed to bringing together people and entrepreneurial ideas to create positive change for a better world – and in 2020 we are celebrating the incredible people who've been part of our journey so far. Join us as we focus on systems change, not just symptoms, and lead through collaboration to help ignite a better future for humanity and the planet.