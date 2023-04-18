10 audacious ideas to change the world

Ten big ideas that have the potential to change the world were revealed live from the TED2023 stage in Vancouver.

Each year, The Audacious Project invites changemakers to submit their best, boldest ideas for tackling the world’s biggest challenges. The 2023 projects that will be taken forward have now been announced, with more than a billion dollars in funds committed to support making these ideas a reality.

The Audacious Project was brought to life through the collaboration of some of the most respected names in the non-profit world, including Skoll, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Scott Cook & Signe Ostby and more. Virgin Unite is proud to be one of the partners to have joined forces to help make this possible.

The 2023 Audacious Project grantees are:

“With our 2023 Audacious Project cohort, some of the most complex and challenging problems we’re facing right now – transitioning to renewable energy, increasing access to reproductive health care, transforming our foster care system and more – are being met by some incredible idea-makers,” said Anna Verghese, Executive Director of The Audacious Project. “Each one offers an approach to shift the status quo and the systems they operate in, and will hope to breathe possibility and transformation into these critical issues.”

The 2023 Audacious Project cohort will present their ideas on stage at TED2023, joining an existing portfolio of 39 other Audacious projects from the last five years. Since 2018, more than four billion philanthropic dollars has been committed to supporting these projects’ visions.

“We started The Audacious Project five years ago as an experiment to see what could happen when we invite changemakers around the world to dream as big as they dare, and then shape their boldest ideas into viable plans,” said Chris Anderson, Head of TED. “It’s absolutely thrilling to see this much money raised for these projects. I’m in awe of the teams behind them — and of the donors who are funding them. Our experiment is gaining traction, and we believe it can achieve even more in the coming years.”

Visit The Audacious Project to learn more.