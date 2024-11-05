Virgin Mobile Kuwait is the first fully digital telecom provider in the country, offering a seamless mobile experience through a customer-centric, app-based service. As part of the global Virgin Mobile brand, the team is bringing innovation, simplicity, and flexibility to the telecom market - allowing people to manage their mobile plans with ease and convenience all on one platform. Your branch in your hands.

Virgin Mobile Kuwait prides itself on sustainable practices, such as using hybrid cars for SIM deliveries, and biodegradable sims. The team is also laser focused on customer experience - providing features like home delivery within two hours. From competitive plans, to unique offerings, no contracts, and no hidden fees -Virgin Mobile Kuwait has established itself as a leader in the digital telecom space, continually delivering value while fostering sustainability and community engagement.

The team believes in making mobile better across the industry with the best customer experience, innovative products, and a great place to work.

