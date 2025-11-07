Supporting relief efforts following Hurricane Melissa

The impact of Hurricane Melissa across Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba has been devastating. The category 5 hurricane is the strongest storm to strike Jamaica in modern history, with sustained winds peaking at 185mph destroying homes, flooding communities, and displacing thousands.

Virgin has many long-standing connections across Jamaica and the Caribbean, from Virgin Atlantic flying into Montego Bay and Virgin Voyages sailing in the region, to the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship, which was based in Kingston. In response to the hurricane, Virgin Unite has been working closely with partners and Virgin companies to provide immediate and longer-term support.

Virgin Atlantic has coordinated six relief flights to help repatriate people stranded in Jamaica and is working with UK Aid and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office to deliver more than 24,000kgs of much needed humanitarian aid including hygiene and shelter kits. It is also supporting its disaster relief partner, Save the Children , through in-flight donations.

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy GEM teams were some of the first to deliver bulk supplies into Black River alongside ODPEM following the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa.

Virgin Unite and Virgin Voyages are supporting their longstanding partner Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) with a direct donation, collections on board through November and support in their Miami fulfilment centre. GEM was one of the first disaster relief organisations on the ground in Jamaica and is already delivering essential aid to the communities most affected by the hurricane. If you’d like to support them, you can donate here .