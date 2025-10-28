Welcome home, Brilliant Lady

After a successful launch in New York, I had the pleasure of being in Miami to welcome Virgin Voyages’ newest ship, Brilliant Lady, to her new home for the season. There’s nothing quite like stepping on board one of our Lady Ships. The crew and the sailors all come together to create something truly magical.

Being on board always feels like coming home, especially when we’re celebrating a milestone moment like this. When we first set out to create a new kind of travel experience at sea, we dreamed of building something bold, fresh, and full of Virgin spirit. I feel enormously proud of how far we’ve come.

Virgin Voyages

One of the standout moments was the debut of Red Hot, a brand-new show that features yours truly and celebrates Virgin’s musical history. I had a blast filming it a while back so it was great to finally see it come to life on board (I scribbled down some feedback to make it even better in my notebook, of course!). It brought back memories of the early days of Virgin Records and the wild, wonderful ride that followed. Red Hot is pure Virgin: bold, fun, and full of music and mischief. Virgin Voyages truly captures the spirit of the Virgin brand, and seeing our music legacy celebrated at sea was a full-circle moment.

Virgin Voyages

We also gathered at Rojo, the ship’s newest restaurant created by the brilliant team behind Razzle Dazzle. It’s a lively space serving Spanish-inspired tapas that were absolutely delicious. Sharing plates and stories with the team reminded me why food is such a central part of the Virgin Voyages experience.

Brilliant Lady will be calling at some truly spectacular destinations on her Caribbean voyages, from Philipsburg in St. Maarten to Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, and of course our beautiful Beach Club at Bimini. Then, come spring, she’ll head west for a brand-new chapter, itineraries from Los Angeles, sailing up to Alaska and through the Panama Canal. She’s been purposefully built to navigate the canal, opening up ports Virgin Voyages has never explored before.

What began as a bold idea has quickly grown into a fleet of beautiful ships with incredible food, entertainment, and state-of-the-art wellness facilities. But what makes Virgin Voyages truly special is the people. From the Happenings Cast to the ship crew, our teams are committed to listening to our sailors and creating something unforgettable.

Virgin Voyages

After a great few days in Miami with the team, I was having such a fun time that I really didn’t want to get off before the Mermaiden voyage set sail. Luckily, when I checked my calendar, I spotted a few free days, so I decided to hitch a ride back to the BVI and enjoy a little bit more time on board with my wife, Joan.

I can’t wait to wave to our newest Lady Ship again as she sails past my home in the BVI - until next time, Brilliant Lady.